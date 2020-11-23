Nominate Someone Making A Difference For Jersey Mike's Sub Abover Grants

"Every day, individuals and organizations are making a big difference in our local communities," said Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "Jersey Mike's is presenting these grants to help community leaders expand their important work at a time when they are challenged more than ever due to the pandemic."

For the fourth year, the company will award five Sub Abover Grants. Last year's winners were selected from nearly 7,000 nominations from across the country (Meet the Sub Abovers). The 2021 award-winners will be named in February 2021.

Since Jersey Mike's Founder and CEO Peter Cancro bought his first sub shop at the age of 17, "Giving…making a difference in someone's life" has been the company's long-time mission.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike's locations throughout the country have raised more than $50 million for local charities. Responding to COVID-19, Jersey Mike's franchise owners across the country donated millions of sub sandwiches to healthcare workers, seniors, children and others. The company also donated more than $2 million to Feeding America, $1 million to Aaron Judge's ALL RISE Foundation and $1 million to support the USTA Foundation's mission to bring tennis and education together to change lives.

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflective in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit www.jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes).

