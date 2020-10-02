Nomination Committee for Loomis' Annual General Meeting 2021

SOLNA, Sweden, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following representatives of Loomis AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021:

Elisabet Jamal Bergström, appointed by SEB Investment Management, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Helen Fasth Gillstedt , appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder Bernard Horn , appointed by Polaris Capital Management

, appointed by Polaris Capital Management Marianne Nilsson , appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder

, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder Jacob Lundgren , appointed by Andra AP-fonden

The Chairman of the Board, Alf Göransson, has convened the Nomination Committee to its first meeting and has also been co-opted to the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2021 regarding the election of Chairman of the General Meeting, members of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board, auditor, fees for the members of the Board including division between the Chairman and the other Board members, as well as fees for committee work, fees to the company's auditor and, if necessary, changes of the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 6 May 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Proposals to the Nomination Committee can be sent via e-mail to [email protected] before 31 January 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Alf Göransson

Chairman of the Board

Contact: Carina Cederblad

+46-8-522-920-53

[email protected]

