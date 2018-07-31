Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2019

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a resolution taken at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF on 27 March 2018, this is to announce the representatives of the four largest shareholders by number of votes, who, together with the Chairman of the Board, constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2019.

Representatives:

Marcus Wallenberg, FAM

Ramsay Brufer, Alecta

Anders Jonsson, Skandia

Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Thursday, 28 March, 2019.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals on members of the AB SKF Board, Board Chairman, Board fees, Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2020, may, at the latest two months before the Annual General Meeting 2019, contact the Chairman of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: chairman@skf.com

PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg
Director
Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576
mobile: +46-725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com 

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
+46-31-337-2104
+46-705-472-104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

