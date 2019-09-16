GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a resolution taken at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF on 28 March 2019, this is to announce the representatives of the four largest shareholders by number of votes, who, together with the Chairman of the Board, constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2020.

Representatives:

Marcus Wallenberg, FAM

Ramsay Brufer, Alecta

Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring

Anders Jonsson, Skandia

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Thursday, 26 March 2020.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals on members of the AB SKF Board, Board Chairman, Board fees, Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2021, may, at the latest two months before the Annual General Meeting 2020, contact the Chairman of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: chairman@skf.com

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2020,c2904391

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2904391/1105928.pdf Full release in pdf

SOURCE SKF