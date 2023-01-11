Nominations Announced for the 2023 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards
Jan 11, 2023, 11:04 ET
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 2023 MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by HASK® Beauty and celebrating its 10th Anniversary. Winners will be honored at the awards gala, hosted by actress Melissa Peterman, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton hotel. The MUAHS Awards represent a spectrum of outstanding achievements in make-up and hair styling artistry in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater. Today's announcement was made by Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President.
THE NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS ARE:
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:
1. Best Contemporary Make-up
The Batman
Naomi Donne, Doone Forsyth, Norma Webb, Jemma Carballo
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway
The Menu
Deborah LaMia Denaver, Mazena Puksto, Donna Cicatelli, Deb Rutherford
Nope
Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Eleanor Sabaduquia, Kato De Stefan
Spirited
Monica Huppert, Autumn J. Butler, Vivian Baker
2. Best Period and/or Character Make-up
Amsterdam
Nana Fischer, Miho Suzuki, Jason Collins
Babylon
Heba Thorisdottir, Shaunna Bren Chavez, Jean Black, Mandy Artusato
Blonde
Tina Roesler Kerwin, Elena Arroy, Cassie Lyons
Elvis
Shane Thomas, Angela Conte
Till
Denise Tunnell, Janice Tunnell, Ashley Langston
3. Best Special Make-up Effects
The Batman
Michael Marino, Mike Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Göran Lundström
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Joel Harlow, Kim Felix
Elvis
Mark Coulier, Jason Baird
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Barrie Gower, Emma Faulkes, Chloe Muton-Phillips
The Whale
Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher
4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling
The Batman
Zoe Tahir, Melissa Van Tongeran, Paula Price, Andrea Lance Jones
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Anissa E. Salazar, Meghan Heaney, Miki Caporusso
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Jeremy Woodhead, Tracey Smith, Leslie D. Bennett
The Menu
Adruitha Lee, Monique Hyman, Kate Loftis, Barbara Sanders
5. Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Amsterdam
Adruitha Lee, Lori McCoy-Bell, Cassandra L. Russek, Yvette Shelton
Babylon
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Ahou Mofid, Aubrey Marie
Blonde
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Lynnae Duley, Ahou Mofid, Robert Pickens
Elvis
Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston
The Woman King
Louisa Anthony, Jamika Wilson, Plaxedes Kelias, Charity Gwakuka
TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
6. Best Contemporary Make-up
"Abbot Elementary"
Alisha L. Baijounas, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe, Emilia Werynska
"Emily in Paris"
Aurélie Payen, Joséphine Bouchereau, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard
"Euphoria"- Season 2
Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French
"Hacks"- Season 2
Bridget O'Neill
"The White Lotus"
Rebecca Hickey, Federica Emidi
7. Best Period and /or Character Make-up
"Bridgerton"
Erika Ökvist, Jessie Deol, Sophie Brown, Bethany Long
"House of The Dragon"
Amanda Knight, Sara Kramer, Heather McCullen
"Pam & Tommy"
David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer
"Stranger Things"
Amy L. Forsythe, Devin Morales, Lisa Poe, Nataleigh Verrengia
"Wednesday"
Tara McDonald, Nirvana Jalalvand, Gabriela Cretan
8. Best Special Make-up Effects
"Angelyne"
Vincent Van Dyke, Kate Biscoe, Mike Mekash, Abby Lyle Clawson
"Gaslit"
Kazu Hiro, Richard Redlefsen, Mike Ornelaz
"Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities"
Sean Sansom, Mike Hill
"Pam & Tommy"
David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson
"Stranger Things"
Barrie Gower, Duncan Jarman, Patt Foad, Paula Eden
9. Best Contemporary Hair Styling
"Abbott Elementary"
Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph
"American Horror Stories"
Valerie Jackson, Lauren Poole, Suzette Boozer
"Black-ish"
Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Shirlena Allen, Debra Brown
"Emily in Paris"
Carole Nicolas, Mike Désir, Miharu Oshima, Julien Parizet
"Kindred"
Jamie Amadio, Chantell Carrtherol
10. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
"Bridgerton"
Erika Ökvist, Emma Rigby
"Dangerous Liaisons"
Daniel Parker, Deborah Kenton, Claudia Stolze, Jana Radilová
"Hocus Pocus 2"
Cheryl R. Marks, Curtis William Foreman, Mandy Lyons
"Our Flag Means Death"
Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Enlow
"Pam & Tommy"
Barry Lee Moe, Erica Adams, George Guzman, Helena Cepeda
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES
11. Best Contemporary Make-up
"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration"
Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Melanie Weaver, Angie Wells
"Dancing with the Stars"
Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Alison L. Gladieux, Farah Bunch
"Legendary"
Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin
"Saturday Night Live"
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek
"The Voice"
Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Ernesto Casillas, Kristene Bernard
12. Best Period and/or Character Make-up
"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration"
Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash
"The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special"
Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard
"Legendary"
Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Jennifer Fregozo, Glen Alen
"Saturday Night Live"
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Daniela Zivcovic
"So You Think You Can Dance"
Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel, Jennifer Fregozo, Natalie Malchev
13. Best Special Make-up Effects
"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration"
Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Alexei Dmitriew, Mo Meinhart
"The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special"
Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart
"Legendary"
Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Marcel Banks, Sean Conklin
"Saturday Night Live"
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Brandon Grether
"Dancing with the Stars"
Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Bianca Marie Appice, David Snyder
14. Best Contemporary Hair Styling
"Dancing with the Stars"
Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Cheryl Eckert, Gail Ryan
"Legendary"
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, Lalisa Turner
"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"
Chantelle Johnson Mosley, Shelby Swain
"So You Think You Can Dance"
Dean Francis Banowetz, Kimi Messina, LaLisa Turner, Ryan Randall
"The Voice"
Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Ann Wieczorek, Suzette Boozer, Robert Lamarr Randle
15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
"Dancing with the Stars"
Kimi Messina, Johnny Lomeli, Megg Massey, Jani Kleinbard
"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration"
Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai
"Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special"
Cassandra L. Russek, Amber S. Hamilton, Sean Smith, Dugg Kirkpatrick
"Legendary"
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Johnny Lomeli, Suzette Boozer
"So You Think You Can Dance"
Dean Francis Banowetz, Kimi Messina, Crystal Haynes, Johnny Lomeli
DAYTIME TELEVISION:
16. Best Make-up
"The Bold and the Beautiful"
Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, James Elle, Dan Crawley
"The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans"
Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet
"I Can See Your Voice"
Tonia Green, Christina M. Jimenez
"The Kelly Clarkson Show"
Chanty LaGrana, Valente Frazier, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Jessica Reyes Paccitti
"The Young and the Restless"
Patricia Denney, Stacey Alfano, Kelsey Collins, Robert Bolger
17. Best Hair Styling
"The Bold and the Beautiful"
Stephanie Paugh, Karlye Buff, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky
"The Kelly Clarkson Show"
Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos
"The Talk"
Jasmin Robles
"The Young and the Restless"
Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Guilherme Schoedler
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:
18. Best Make-up
"Danger Force"
Michael Johnston, Bradley Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine
"The Fairly OddParents"
Michael Johnston, Julie Hassett, Gerardo Avila, Tyson Fountaine
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" (Season 3)
Kimberly Collea, James Cool Benson, Maryann Marchetti
"The Quest"
Elle Favorule, Michelle Sfarzo, Sonia Cabrera
" The Really Loud House"
Sierra Barton, Alisha Baijounas
19. Best Hair Styling
"Danger Force"
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz, Danyell Lynn Weinberg
"The Quest"
Erica Adams, Alyn R. Topper, Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont
"The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder"
Joe Matke, Melanie Verkins, Justin Jackson, Jennifer Green
"Raven's Home" (Season 5)
Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp, Lauren Kinermon
"That Girl Lay Lay" (Season 2, Ep. 10)
Dwayne Ross, Kari Williams, Lauren Kinermon
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS
20. Best Make-up
Amazon: "Medusa Makes Friends"
Dominie Till, Christien Tinsley, Josh Foster, Gunn Espegard
"American Horror Stories: Dollhouse" Promo
Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Christina Kortum
Imagine Dragons: "Bones" (Official Music Video)
Ally McGillicuddy, Malina Stearns, Meg Wilbur, Dave Snyder
Omaze: "Ozzy Osbourne Has a Falling Out with His Pet Demon"
Richard Redlefsen, Chelsea Delfino
Ozzy Osbourne: "Patient No. 9" (Official Music Video) ft. Jeff Beck
Richard Redlefsen, Chelsea Delfino
21. Best Hair Styling
"American Horror Stories: Season 2" Promos
Joe Matke, Tiphanie Baum, Jerilynn Stephens, Johnny Lomeli
"Bejeweled" - Taylor Swift
Cheryl R. Marks, Allyson Joyner, Jemma Muradian
"Holidays: Romeo and Juliet" – Amazon
Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Dawn V. Dudley, Renee Vaca
"Life in a Victorian Home" – GEICO
Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz, Jackie Weiss, Kerry Mendenhall
"Nourish Every You" LIL NAS X - Vitamin Water
Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans, Taurus Jerome
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)
22. Best Make-up:
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
Jason Michael Torres, Timothy Santry, Jenni Gilbert, Yulitzin Alvarez
"Kinky Boots"
Brandi Strona, Glen Alen, Lilia Villasenor
"Lucia di Lammermoor"
Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona
"Sleeping Beauty"
Lindsay Saier, Lyre Alston
"Tosca"
Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Danielle E. Richter
23. Best Hair Styling:
"Kinky Boots"
Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Mary Czech
"La Traviata"
Jeanna Parham, Christina E. Martin
"Omar"
Samantha Wiener, Danielle E. Richter, Jacki Nocerino
"Sense and Sensibility"
Lindsay Saier, Leilani Norman
"West Side Story"
Christina E. Martin, Y. Sharon Peng
Oscar®- and Emmy®-winning make-up artist Steve La Porte, and Emmy-winning hair stylist Josée Normand will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards. Emmy -winning make-up artist Fred C. Blau Jr. joins Emmy-winning hair stylist Judy Crown as recipients of the esteemed Vanguard Awards. Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
The 10th annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: HASK® Beauty; Premier Level: Nigel Beauty; Platinum Level: BigMack Trailers, IATSE Local 798, LeMieux Skin Care, Olaplex; Gold Level: QMS Medicosmetics; Silver Level: Cinema Secrets, Date My Make-up, Floral Street, IATSE, Moonplay Cosmetics, Premiere Products, Inc, RCMA Makeup, Skin Illustrator, Skindinavia; Gift Bag Sponsors: Ardell, Beauty Blender, Benefit Cosmetics, Brush Off, Cinema Secrets, Date My Make-up, Elemis, HASK® Beauty, Haus Labs, ICONIC London, Ivy Beauty, Kiss Beauty, Lisa Eldridge, LeMieux Skin Care, Lumify®, Moonplay Cosmetics, Olaplex, OMNIA® Brushes, RCMA Makeup, Saint Jane, SeSpring Skin Care, Skindinavia; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, SHOOTonline, Discover Hollywood, The Powder Group.
Returning as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert at [email protected].
