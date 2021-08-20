Nominations Announced for the 8th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards
LMGI Virtual Awards Ceremony "Celebrate the Where" Set for October 23, 2021
Aug 20, 2021, 08:10 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominees for the 8th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards were announced today by LMGI President John Rakich/LMGI. The awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process. Winners will be revealed during the virtual awards gala "Celebrate the Where," on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM PST.
This year, the LMGI Awards welcomed over three hundred qualified submissions from around the world, each uniquely demonstrating how locations enrich the art of filmmaking. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 8th Annual LMGI Awards will, once again, be presented on a digital platform, streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience.
THE NOMINEES FOR THE 8th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM
Dreamland, Paramount
Enola Holmes, Netflix
Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros
Mank, Netflix
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Quiet Place 2, Paramount
Black Is King, Disney+
Concrete Cowboy, Netflix
Nomadland, Searchlight Pictures
Tenet, Warner Bros
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
Bridgerton, Netflix
The Crown - Season 4, Netflix
Fargo - Season 4, FX
The Nevers, HBOMax
Ratched, Netflix
Snowfall - Season 4, FX
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
The Handmaid's Tale - Season 4, Hulu
Lupin, Netflix
The Mosquito Coast, Apple TV+
Warrior Nun, Netflix
Woke, Hulu
Yellowstone - Season 3, Paramount Network
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES
Halston, Netflix
Mare of Easttown, HBO
The Queen's Gambit, Netflix
The Serpent, Netflix
The Stand, Paramount +
The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime
OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL
It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6 - View Here
Awareness About Organ Transplantation, Match - View Here
For When It's Time, Extra Gum - View Here
Create the Beyond, Sony - View Here
Play New, Nike - View Here
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Bath Film Office, Bridgerton
Estonian Film Institute/Film Estonia, Tenet
Hamilton Music and Film Office, Umbrella Academy
Liverpool Film Office, Tin Star: Liverpool
Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Underground Railroad
Screen Queensland Australia, Love and Monsters
Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian, Trail Blazer and the Eva Monley Awards which recognize and honors industry members who support the work of location professionals, will be announced in the near future.
The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by Platinum: Riverside County Film Commission, Studio Air Conditioning; Gold: Honolulu Film Office, Trilith Studios; Silver: Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, ON-SET Disposals; Bronze: City of Toronto, Classic Tents & Events, Inland Empire Film Services; Media Sponsors: The Location Guide and SHOOT Magazine.
Committee Chair of this year's LMGI Awards is John Rakich (Shadowhunters, Hemlock Grove, See). For information about the LMGI, visit www.locationmangers.org or contact [email protected]. For LMGI sponsorship opportunities, please contact Carol Skeldon at [email protected].
About the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI):
The Location Managers Guild International / LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. The LMGI is proud to be the only worldwide location resource for Location Professionals, combining regional commitment with international strength and community. We support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation. For more information about the LMGI, visit LocationManagers.org or follow us on Facebook; Twitter @The_LMGI; #LMGIawards, Instagram and YouTube.
PRESS CONTACTS:
Cheri Warner l Erick Yamagata l Weissman/Markovitz Communications
818.760.8995 l [email protected]
SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:
Carol Skeldon l IngleDodd Media
310.650.8838 I [email protected]
SOURCE Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)
