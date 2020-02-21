Nominations Close March 16 for 2020 Teachers Who Shine Awards
Feb 21, 2020, 08:04 ET
TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When students go on spring break, some teachers spend their vacations grading papers. The best among them would have it no other way. That's why Mister Car Wash asks Americans for their help to show appreciation for teachers through its annual Teachers Who Shine Award.
In 2020, Mister Car Wash will recognize 50 of America's most inspiring teachers culled from nominations submitted by the public online at www.mistercarwash.com/teacher. The deadline for submissions is midnight March 16. Nominating is easy and submission guidelines are posted.
All 50 recipients will receive a grant for their classroom up to $1,000 and a one year Unlimited Wash Club membership from Mister Car Wash. The nation's largest conveyor car wash company currently operates 324 locations in 21 states, with more locations on the way.
Read about some of last year's recipients here.
For more information, visit www.mistercarwash.com/community.
About Mister Car Wash
Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating 324 car washes and 31 express lubes in 21 states. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.
