Nominations Open for 2019 Women Tech Awards

SANDY, Utah, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in technology, today announced that nominations for the 2019 Women Tech Awards are now open. By recognizing technology-focused women driving innovation, creating new technologies, impacting tech companies and inspiring the technology community, these awards accelerate individual careers and growth for the entire technology sector.

"In every part of the technology sector, women are driving growth, spurring innovation and leading high-performing teams to impact profit and revenue," said WTC President Cydni Tetro. "Bringing recognition to the work of these women, advances their careers and the entire technology industry by magnifying and amplifying talent at all levels and creating role models to help inspire and activate others."

By bringing visibility to women throughout the technology industry, the Women Tech Awards has helped advance the careers of more than 190 women and 25 university students in the 12-year history of the program. This year, the program will recognize its 200th woman, all of whom benefit from this platform to make their leadership, innovations and contributions more broadly recognized throughout the technology community. The visibility gained by the awards also helps these women inspire other women and high school girls to pursue STEM fields.

Nominations are open until May 31 and can be submitted at www.womentechcouncil.com

This year's Women Tech Awards will be held October 9 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

For more information about the Awards and event, visit www.womentechcouncil.com

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels the careers of women in technology and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org .

