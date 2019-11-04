Nominations Open for 2020 Goodyear Highway Hero Award

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is accepting nominations for its annual Highway Hero Award, which honors truck drivers who put themselves in harm's way to help others. The 2019 Goodyear Highway Hero Award winner, Paul Mathias, a driver for System Transport of Cheney, Wash., administered CPR to save the life of a young passenger involved in a car accident.

"It's incredibly humbling to hear story after story of the selflessness of so many of our nation's truck drivers," said Gary Medalis, marketing director, Goodyear North America. "Goodyear's Highway Hero Award gives us an opportunity to share these incredible stories and celebrate the extraordinary deeds of truck drivers in the ordinary course of their work."

Nomination forms for the Goodyear Highway Hero Award are available here. A copy of contest rules can also be found online.

A panel of representatives from the trucking industry will select the next Goodyear Highway Hero from among three finalists identified by Goodyear. The winner will be announced in March 2020, coinciding with the annual Mid-America Trucking Show, and will receive a cash award, among other prizes. Each finalist will also receive a cash prize and various items.

Nominations must be submitted before December 31, 2019 and meet the following criteria to be considered for the award:

A full-time truck driver

Residing in the U.S. or Canada

The heroic incident must have happened in the U.S. or Canada

Nominee's truck must have had 12 wheels or more at the time of the incident

Nominee must have been on the job – or on the way to or from work, in his or her truck – at the time of the incident

Incident must have taken place between Nov. 16, 2018 and Nov. 16, 2019

This marks the 37th year Goodyear will be honoring a truck driver with this award. Past Goodyear Highway Hero Award winners include a truck driver who ripped the back door from a burning car to save two passengers and a driver who dove into a pond to pull a child from a submerged car.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Related Links

http://www.goodyear.com

