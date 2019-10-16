Nominations Open for 2020 Top 40/Top 10 Innovative Companies in Georgia Awards

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) is seeking applications for the "Top 40/Top 10 Innovative Companies in Georgia" awards.

Interested companies from across the state have until December 2, 2019 to apply to be considered for these annual awards, which recognize the most innovative Georgia technology companies.

Companies selected for the Top 40 will be showcased at The Summit 2020, which will be held March 3-4, 2020 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. The event, the state's largest technology showcase, is expected to draw 1,300+ technology leaders. The Top 10 most innovative technology companies will be chosen from among the Top 40.

Top 10 companies will be asked to present at The Summit 2020, and will join the ranks of 2019 high-profile winners, including OneTrust, McQuality, mobilewalla, Sideqik, Stord, Patientory Inc., Compass Technology Group, LLC, WorldWatch Plus, Motus Nova and ParkMobile.

The Top 40 awards will be given based on specific criteria including: degree of innovation, scope and financial impact of innovation, likelihood of success, and promotion of Georgia's innovation economy nationally and internationally. To be eligible, companies must be Georgia-based and focused on the development and commercialization of technology.

https://tagonline.wufoo.com/forms/m1c86jtv1guqt8m/

The Summit engages more than 1,300 prominent C-level executives, entrepreneurs, and academic leaders from around the world in discussions and actions centered on the global trends that are sparking and disrupting the tech community through the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), one of the country's largest technology associations with 30,000+ members.

Engage with the tech community! Grab your opportunity to learn, meet, and discover new ways for your company to get involved, develop relationships, and identify potential partnerships. The Summit gives you access to the leaders who are fueling innovation and inspiring what's next in technology.

The Summit will showcase nationally recognized speakers, trending content sessions, hot tech demos, the newest inductee into the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia, and Georgia's most innovative tech companies revolutionizing business.

For more information about The Summit and to register for the event, visit:

www.TAGSummit.com.

Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members in Metro Atlanta and statewide through regional chapters in Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, influence, promote, and unite Georgia's technology community to advance the innovation economy.

TAG provides networking and educational programs, celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.

TAG hosts more than 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 25 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

Technology Association of Georgia

Julie Bryant Fisher

julie@tagonline.org

(404) 920-2023

SOURCE Technology Association of Georgia

