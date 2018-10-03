Nominations Open to Honor Global "30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars"

Institute for Supply Management® to recognize extraordinary Millennial supply chain professionals with prestigious honor

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is seeking nominations for the fifth annual ISM "30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars Recognition Program". The program honors young procurement and supply chain management professionals from around the globe who deserve to be applauded for their passion, creativity and contributions to supply chain.

Since 2014, the ISM "30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars Recognition Program" has recognized 30 individuals annually who are 30 years of age or younger, and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, collaboration, and other outstanding attributes. Contributions to their companies, associations and the industry at-large are also considered.

The program, global in scope and open to international nominees, is designed to position supply management and procurement as viable and exciting career choices for emerging professionals. This is particularly critical given the generational shift facing the supply management sector as growing numbers of Baby Boomers retire.

"Supply management and purchasing professionals around the world make decisions that affect their companies' brands, competitive position, and bottom-line performance every day," said Tom Derry, Chief Executive Officer, ISM. "Our goal is to build awareness and enthusiasm for this exciting profession by showcasing the talent and accomplishments of these dedicated young professionals. We encourage everyone in our industry to nominate deserving superstars for this prestigious program."

30 individuals will be selected for the 2018 cohort of ISM "30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars". All stars will receive a one-year membership to ISM and complimentary admittance to ISM2019 in Houston, Texas (valued at $2,295).

One individual will be designated as the Megawatt Winner and will also win an all-expense-paid trip (up to $5,000) to ISM2019 for themselves and their nominator.

Individuals can nominate deserving young professionals at ISM30Under30.org. The deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. EST . All nominees must be 30 years of age or younger as of December 31, 2018.

About ISM®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 47,000 members in more than 90 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Mastery Model®. The Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing ISM Report On Business® are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit instituteforsupplymanagement.org.

