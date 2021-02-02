Nominations Sought for Highly Esteemed Eckert-Mauchly Award

To make a nomination, visit https://www.computer.org/volunteering/awards/eckert-mauchly.

Nomination Guidelines:

Open to all. Anyone may nominate.

Self-nominations are not accepted.

This award requires 3 endorsements.

The award was named for John Presper Eckert and John William Mauchly, who collaborated on the design and construction of the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC), the pioneering large-scale electronic computing machine, which was completed in 1947.

The award comes with a $5,000 prize and will be presented at the 48th International Symposium on Computer Architecture (ISCA2021) May 22–26, 2021 in Valencia, Spain. To register, visit iscaconf.org/isca2021/.

For the full list of past recipients, visit the awards page here.

