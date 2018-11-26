Nominees Announced For The 4th Annual Diversity Volume Leadership Awards

LARGO, Md., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) and IHS Markit, the number one trusted source for vehicle and consumer insights and registration information, have partnered to once again present the industry's only ceremony of its kind pertaining to multicultural automotive buyers. More than 14 million personal new vehicle registrations were analyzed to identify which consumer groups are winning and driving sales with top global automotive brands. Select automotive and motorcycle manufacturers have been nominated by category and the award winners will be announced during the 4th Annual Diversity Volume Leadership Awards, which will take place during the North American International Auto Show on Sunday, January 13, 2019, 5:30p.m., at Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit, MI. 

The NAMAD/IHS Markit Awards are presented annually to automobile brands that have the highest new vehicle registrations with multicultural consumers. 2018 model year registration data from IHS Markit is used to identify market leaders and the awards are based on analysis of personal new vehicle registrations (Oct. 2017 - Sept. 2018). 

One of the premier industry events, DVL Awards will annually celebrate segment leaders. The only of its kind focused on multicultural automotive and motorcycle buyers.

Of the top industry honors presented to automotive/motorcycle manufacturers, nominees for DVL Awards have demonstrated the highest new vehicle registrations with ethnic, women, LGBT, and millennial consumers. 

2018 DIVERSITY VOLUME LEADERSHIP AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Ethnic Volume Leaders by IHS Markit Regions

Great Lakes Region

Honda Civic

Honda CR-V

Chevrolet Equinox

Mideast Region

Toyota RAV4

Honda CR-V

Honda Accord

New England Region

Honda CR-V

Honda Civic

Toyota RAV4

Plains Region

Ford F Series

Toyota RAV4

Honda CR-V

Rocky Mountain Region

RAM RAM

Ford F Series

Toyota RAV4

Southeast Region

Toyota Camry

Toyota RAV4

Toyota Corolla

Southwest Region

Ford F Series

Chevrolet
Silverado

RAM RAM

Western Region

Honda Civic

Honda Accord

Toyota Camry

Volume Leaders – Millennials and Women


Top Women's Vehicle

Honda CR-V

Honda Civic

Toyota RAV4

Top Women's Luxury
Vehicle

Lexus NX

Lexus RX

Acura RDX

Top Ethnic Millennial
Vehicle

Chevrolet
Silverado

Ford F Series

Honda Civic

Volume Leaders by Ethnic Consumer Group

Top Vehicle – 

African American

Honda Accord

Ford F Series

Toyota Camry

Top Vehicle –  Hispanic

Toyota Camry

Toyota Corolla

Honda Civic

Top Vehicle – 

Asian Pacific Islander

Honda CR-V

Toyota Camry

Toyota RAV4

Top Vehicle – 

Native American

Ford F Series

RAM RAM

Chevrolet Silverado

Top Luxury Vehicle – 
African American

Cadillac XT5

Lexus RX

Mercedes C-Class

Top Luxury Vehicle – 
Hispanic

Lexus NX

Lexus RX

Lexus IS

Top Luxury Vehicle – 
Asian Pacific Islander

Lexus NX

Acura MDX

Lexus RX

Top Luxury Vehicle – 
Native American

Cadillac XT5

Lexus ES

Lexus RX

Top Overall Ethnic Vehicle 

Toyota Camry

Honda Civic

Toyota RAV4

African American Volume
Growth Leader

Jeep Compass

Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Renegade

Hispanic Volume Growth

Toyota Tacoma

Honda Pilot

Jeep Compass

Asian Pacific Islander
Volume Growth Leader

Honda Odyssey

Subaru Crosstrek

Honda Pilot

Native American Volume
Growth Leader

Jeep Renegade

Jeep Compass

Ford Focus

Women Volume Growth
Leader

Jeep Cherokee

Volkswagen
Tiguan

Jeep Compass

Ethnic Millennial Volume
Growth Leader

Volkswagen
Tiguan

Chevrolet Traverse

Jeep Compass

African American Volume-
Luxury

Mercedes-Benz
GLC

BMW 530

BMW 330

Asian Pacific Islander
Volume- Luxury

Lexus RX

Audi Q5

BMW 530

Hispanic Volume- Luxury

Volvo XC90

Mercedes-Benz
GLC

BMW 530

Native American Volume-
Luxury

Lincoln Navigator

Cadillac Escalade

BMW X1

Women Volume- Luxury

BMW 530

Mercedes-Benz

GLC

Volvo XC60

Ethnic Millennial- Luxury

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC90

BMW 530

Top LGBT Vehicle

Chevrolet

Silverado

Ford F Series

Honda CR-V

Top LGBT Luxury Vehicle

Cadillac XT5

Acura RDX

Lexus RX

Top Ethnic Cruiser/Touring
Bike

Can-Am Spyder

Road Cruiser

Indian Motorcycle

Co. Scout

Harley Davidson

FLHXS

Top Ethnic Sport Bike

Kawasaki EX400

Polaris Slingshot

Honda Grom

About The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers
The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers' (NAMAD) objective is to pursue the meaningful presence and participation of minority businesses and diverse employees across all aspects of the automotive economic sector, including:

  • Increasing the number of minority-owned dealerships in communities across America.
  • Advocating workplace and supplier diversity in the automotive manufacturing environment.
  • Supporting minority engagement in the automotive retail sales and service sectors. We are committed to developing strategic relationships and advocating for the advancement of business policies and practices that ensure diversity and economic parity remain a priority in all aspects of the American automotive industry.

NAMAD is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. For information on National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers visit: www.namad.org 

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is the automotive industry's leading source for market-wide insight, expertise and advanced planning solutions. With a reputation of enabling better decisions and better results for nearly a century, the world's leading OEMs, suppliers and their transportation partners rely on IHS Markit to power growth, improve efficiency and drive a sustainable competitive advantage. 

Automotive offerings and expertise at IHS Markit span every major market and, the entire automotive value chain -- from product planning to marketing, sales and the aftermarket.  Headquartered in London, our automotive team is part of IHS Markit's information and analytics powerhouse that includes more than 15,000 colleagues in 150 countries, covering energy, chemical, aerospace and defense, maritime, financial, technology, media and telecommunications.  For additional information, please visit www.ihsmarkit.com or email automotive@ihsmarkit.com.  

SOURCE National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD)

