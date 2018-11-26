Nominees Announced For The 4th Annual Diversity Volume Leadership Awards

LARGO, Md., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) and IHS Markit, the number one trusted source for vehicle and consumer insights and registration information, have partnered to once again present the industry's only ceremony of its kind pertaining to multicultural automotive buyers. More than 14 million personal new vehicle registrations were analyzed to identify which consumer groups are winning and driving sales with top global automotive brands. Select automotive and motorcycle manufacturers have been nominated by category and the award winners will be announced during the 4th Annual Diversity Volume Leadership Awards, which will take place during the North American International Auto Show on Sunday, January 13, 2019, 5:30p.m., at Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit, MI.

The NAMAD/IHS Markit Awards are presented annually to automobile brands that have the highest new vehicle registrations with multicultural consumers. 2018 model year registration data from IHS Markit is used to identify market leaders and the awards are based on analysis of personal new vehicle registrations (Oct. 2017 - Sept. 2018).

One of the premier industry events, DVL Awards will annually celebrate segment leaders. The only of its kind focused on multicultural automotive and motorcycle buyers.

Of the top industry honors presented to automotive/motorcycle manufacturers, nominees for DVL Awards have demonstrated the highest new vehicle registrations with ethnic, women, LGBT, and millennial consumers.

Ethnic Volume Leaders by IHS Markit Regions Great Lakes Region Honda Civic Honda CR-V Chevrolet Equinox Mideast Region Toyota RAV4 Honda CR-V Honda Accord New England Region Honda CR-V Honda Civic Toyota RAV4 Plains Region Ford F Series Toyota RAV4 Honda CR-V Rocky Mountain Region RAM RAM Ford F Series Toyota RAV4 Southeast Region Toyota Camry Toyota RAV4 Toyota Corolla Southwest Region Ford F Series Chevrolet

Silverado RAM RAM Western Region Honda Civic Honda Accord Toyota Camry

Volume Leaders – Millennials and Women

Top Women's Vehicle Honda CR-V Honda Civic Toyota RAV4 Top Women's Luxury

Vehicle Lexus NX Lexus RX Acura RDX Top Ethnic Millennial

Vehicle Chevrolet

Silverado Ford F Series Honda Civic

Volume Leaders by Ethnic Consumer Group Top Vehicle – African American Honda Accord Ford F Series Toyota Camry Top Vehicle – Hispanic Toyota Camry Toyota Corolla Honda Civic Top Vehicle – Asian Pacific Islander Honda CR-V Toyota Camry Toyota RAV4 Top Vehicle – Native American Ford F Series RAM RAM Chevrolet Silverado Top Luxury Vehicle –

African American Cadillac XT5 Lexus RX Mercedes C-Class Top Luxury Vehicle –

Hispanic Lexus NX Lexus RX Lexus IS Top Luxury Vehicle –

Asian Pacific Islander Lexus NX Acura MDX Lexus RX Top Luxury Vehicle –

Native American Cadillac XT5 Lexus ES Lexus RX Top Overall Ethnic Vehicle Toyota Camry Honda Civic Toyota RAV4 African American Volume

Growth Leader Jeep Compass Jeep Cherokee Jeep Renegade Hispanic Volume Growth Toyota Tacoma Honda Pilot Jeep Compass Asian Pacific Islander

Volume Growth Leader Honda Odyssey Subaru Crosstrek Honda Pilot Native American Volume

Growth Leader Jeep Renegade Jeep Compass Ford Focus Women Volume Growth

Leader Jeep Cherokee Volkswagen

Tiguan Jeep Compass Ethnic Millennial Volume

Growth Leader Volkswagen

Tiguan Chevrolet Traverse Jeep Compass African American Volume-

Luxury Mercedes-Benz

GLC BMW 530 BMW 330 Asian Pacific Islander

Volume- Luxury Lexus RX Audi Q5 BMW 530 Hispanic Volume- Luxury Volvo XC90 Mercedes-Benz

GLC BMW 530 Native American Volume-

Luxury Lincoln Navigator Cadillac Escalade BMW X1 Women Volume- Luxury BMW 530 Mercedes-Benz GLC Volvo XC60 Ethnic Millennial- Luxury Volvo XC60 Volvo XC90 BMW 530 Top LGBT Vehicle Chevrolet Silverado Ford F Series Honda CR-V Top LGBT Luxury Vehicle Cadillac XT5 Acura RDX Lexus RX Top Ethnic Cruiser/Touring

Bike Can-Am Spyder Road Cruiser Indian Motorcycle Co. Scout Harley Davidson FLHXS Top Ethnic Sport Bike Kawasaki EX400 Polaris Slingshot Honda Grom

About The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers' (NAMAD) objective is to pursue the meaningful presence and participation of minority businesses and diverse employees across all aspects of the automotive economic sector, including:

Increasing the number of minority-owned dealerships in communities across America.

Advocating workplace and supplier diversity in the automotive manufacturing environment.

Supporting minority engagement in the automotive retail sales and service sectors. We are committed to developing strategic relationships and advocating for the advancement of business policies and practices that ensure diversity and economic parity remain a priority in all aspects of the American automotive industry.

NAMAD is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. For information on National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers visit: www.namad.org

About IHS Markit ( www.ihsmarkit.com )

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is the automotive industry's leading source for market-wide insight, expertise and advanced planning solutions. With a reputation of enabling better decisions and better results for nearly a century, the world's leading OEMs, suppliers and their transportation partners rely on IHS Markit to power growth, improve efficiency and drive a sustainable competitive advantage.

Automotive offerings and expertise at IHS Markit span every major market and, the entire automotive value chain -- from product planning to marketing, sales and the aftermarket. Headquartered in London, our automotive team is part of IHS Markit's information and analytics powerhouse that includes more than 15,000 colleagues in 150 countries, covering energy, chemical, aerospace and defense, maritime, financial, technology, media and telecommunications. For additional information, please visit www.ihsmarkit.com or email automotive@ihsmarkit.com .

