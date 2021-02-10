Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size USD 4605.8 Million by 2026 at CAGR 3.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is Segmented by Type (Limit Fermentation, Dealcoholization Method), by Application (Man, Woman), by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Alcoholic Beverages Category.

In 2019, the global Non-Alcoholic Beer market size was USD 3635.1 Million and it is expected to reach USD 4605.8 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of non-alcoholic beer market size are growing consumer awareness and health benefits associated with non-alcoholic beverages.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER MARKET SIZE

Rising investments in supermarket chains and consumer buying trends that indicate consumer preferences for the purchasing of multiple goods from a single outlet provides lucrative opportunities. By allocating considerable shelf space to different categories of natural beverages, supermarkets are increasingly capitalizing on the rising consumption of beverages. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of non-alcoholic beer market size.

Low and no-alcohol beverage movement is increasing the growth of the non-alcohol beverage market. Non-alcoholic beer consumption is growing as consumers become more aware of the adverse effects of excessive sugar and calorie consumption and focus on healthier lifestyles. In addition, awareness about non-alcoholic beer's positive effects on breastfeeding and reduced anxiety and better sleep is expected to fuel the market growth. Non-alcoholic beer is also seeing strong demand as a recovery drink among athletes.

Religious beliefs and high regard among the Muslim community further fuel the growth of non-alcoholic beer market size. Increasing product acceptance among liquor-conscious consumers due to the maintenance of social status will complement market demand.

The relative ease of de-alcoholization technology should stimulate its adoption in the non-alcoholic beer sector. The increasing need for a strong and natural flavor is fuelling the adoption of a dealcoholization process. A dealcoholization process, consisting of vacuum distillation and limited fermentation, helped produce a desirable non-alcoholic beer with a round, smooth and rich flavor and enhanced foam. This is expected to accelerate the growth of non-alcoholic beer market size.

NON ALCOHOLIC BEER MARKET SHARE

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest non-alcoholic beer market share. The increasing number of heart diseases, the increasing number of working people, and the strict government legislation on alcohol consumption are expected to be key drivers of regional market growth during the forecast period. In the United States, the number of businesses selling mocktails or non-alcoholic cocktails has increased by 130% in the last years.

Non-alcoholic beer is a commonly consumed and popular beverage in Islamic countries. As a result, the Middle East is expected to become the world's largest non-alcoholic beer consumption region.

Increasing urbanization and infrastructure developments are driving the proliferation of supermarket chains in semi-urban and urban areas. This will positively impact the availability and increased demand for products, especially in developing countries such as Mexico, China, India, and Thailand, which are experiencing significant economic growth.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the non-alcoholic beer market due to increased consumption of specialty beers with low alcohol content, and the growing trend of 'clean living' is likely to have a major impact on regional market growth. In addition, the presence of the organized retail sector in countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom is further driving the non-alcoholic beer market size in this region.

NON ALCOHOLIC BEER MARKET SEGMENTS

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA.

Segment by Type, the Non-Alcoholic Beer market is segmented into

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Method.

Segment by Application, the Non-Alcoholic Beer market is segmented into

Man

Woman.

The major companies include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Behnoush Iran

Suntory Beer

Asahi Breweries

Arpanoosh

Krombacher Brauerei

Aujan Industries

Erdinger Weibbrau

Weihenstephan

Kirin.

