Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Outlook, 2030: Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In Silico, Ex-vivo

The global non-animal alternatives testing market was worth $1.11 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.62% and reach $1.65 billion by 2023.



The constant support from the government drives the growth of the non-animal testing market. The legal requirements in some countries for compulsory animal testing will hamper the growth of the market.



The companies in the non-animal testing market are increasingly investing in technologies such as organs on the chip technology as an alternative to animal testing. Organs-on the-chip method contains human cells on a chip which mimics the structure and function of human organs and organs system instead of using of animal for the test.



Following the trend, in 2018, Emulate was funded an amount of $36 million from its founder's fund and ALS Investment Fund, SciFi VC, GlassWall Syndicate Association to extended its biological capabilities to Liver-Chip, Intestine-Chip, Lung-Chip, and Brain-Chip, and to its human-relevant models of thrombosis and immune system modulation. ALS Investment Fund, SciFi VC and GlassWall Syndicate Association are venture capital and private equity firm that supports and finances biotech companies.



Major players in the market are HRel Corporation, Cyprotex, VITROCELL, SIMULAB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, SGS SA, BioIVT, Abbott Laboratories and Gentronix Limited.



