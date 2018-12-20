Non-Attorney Whistleblower Consultants, Fraud Expert Advisors, Shares What to Expect When Becoming a Whistleblower

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistleblowers are called a lot of things, ranging from the positive, like being praised as a hero, to the negative, like being deemed a traitor. Knowing that whistleblowing can be interpreted on such a vast range of impressions, many people may hesitate to come forward when they witness illegal activities at their job, fearing retaliation, losing their job, or even legal action against them. Fraud Expert Advisors know the ins-and-outs of what a person can expect when becoming a whistleblower. If you think you're ready to step up to the plate, keep reading below.

You will need to be available to answer questions regarding your case. If you submit a fraud claim, you must be able to concisely vocalize what your case is about, why your suspicions arose, and explain what kind of evidence you've gathered to a trusted whistleblower advisor. It is important here to make sure that you do not share this kind of information with anybody but your advisor and attorney, as this can harm your claim to any rewards down the line or the case itself.

Be clear about what you know as fact and what you know as opinion. While you're in the first stages of uncovering potential illegal activities it's easy to misunderstand requests or over-analyze situations. Be clear and concise about your findings, making sure to separate factual, evidence-based information and accounts from your own personal opinions and biases regarding the situation.

You will need to provide solid evidence of fraud. Take care in gathering any evidence of fraud, including any recordings, files, and personal accounts. These pieces of evidence will be key in supporting your fraud claim in court. Keep accurate records and personal statements regarding the alleged illegal activity to ensure they are usable in legal proceedings.

You may face retaliation. While there are legal protections for whistleblowers, it is important to be prepared for retaliation following your claim. Employers cannot legally take adverse action against you as a whistleblower, but they can try to fire you through a different reason or spread bad rumors about you in the industry. It's important to be aware of the potential consequences on your professional life.

Becoming a whistleblower is a deeply personal decision, based on one's own moral responsibility. It can be difficult to prepare for such a status, especially knowing there's a range of reactions to those who call-out their own employer's fraud. Speaking to an advisor like those at FEA is the first step in understanding what to expect when you become a whistleblower, so you can step into the arena with confidence.

About Fraud Expert Advisors (FEA): Fraud Expert Advisors are not attorneys; they are a community of whistleblowers ready to advise others on what it's like to become a whistleblower and guide those seeking to blow the whistle on fraud through the often-daunting legal process. FEA provides a safe space for whistleblowers to share information and experiences, while addressing any concerns and uncertainties regarding fraud claims. FEA has recovered billions of dollars in the past five years in consulting whistleblowers facing against big and small businesses alike, speaking to their ability to instill the confidence needed to step forward as a whistleblower. Put your trust into an FEA advisor today if you think your employer is engaging in fraud or other illegal activities.

