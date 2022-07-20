Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 147.24 Bn growth

Understand the scope of our report, View Sample Report Here.

Key Segments

The non-fungible token (NFT) market is segmented by application (collectibles, sports, arts, and others).

The collectibles accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Collectibles are unique and cannot be exchanged or traded with another collectible. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing demand for digital assets across the world. During the forecast period, the market growth in the segment is expected to further accelerate with the emergence of tokenization in the digital asset industry.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global non-fungible token (NFT) market is analyzed across five regions — APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 43% of the global market share. The increasing demand for digital assets in countries such as Singapore, China, South Korea, the Philippines, and Japan is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increase in the sales of NFT videos by sports enterprises is contributing to the growth of the NFT market in APAC.

Purchase our full report to identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period.

Read Sample Report Before Purchasing

Market Dynamics

The non-fungible token (NFT) market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for digital artworks. The demand for digital artworks is increasing across social media and digital platforms. They allow buyers to purchase through online portals instead of visiting a gallery. Also, with the help of the NFT technology, the public can purchase the artwork at a power cost and in a secure, transparent manner. Moreover, NFTs help artists generate revenue by selling their artworks directly through virtual platforms. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the market in focus.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Request a Sample Report.

Vendor Landscape

The non-fungible token (NFT) market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of small and medium-sized players. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the entry of new players from the e-commerce industry that provide NFT marketplace for trading. Vendors are adopting strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Binance Services Holdings Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of non-fungible tokens such as Alien Worlds Binance Mission, Bored Pixel EN, Freaky Mandrill Ape, Legendary X Squid GAME, and The Virgin Mary. Edition 17.

Dapper Labs Inc.: The company offers non-fungible tokens namely NBA Top Shot.

Decentraland Foundation: The company offers a wide range of non-fungible tokens such as AustinDCL Security Helmet, Blockchain Camouflage Guardian, Stick Woman, and Energy.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the non-fungible token (NFT) market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase.

Get your queries resolved by industry experts. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Our customers who purchased this report also bought,

Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 147.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.72 Regional analysis APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries United Arab Emirates, Singapore, China, The Philippines, and Venezuela Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asynchronous Art Inc., Binance Services Holdings Ltd., Dapper Labs Inc., Decentraland Foundation, Enjin Pte. Ltd., Foundation Labs Inc., FTX Trading Ltd., Funko Inc., Gala Games, Gemini Trust Co. LLC, Mintable.app, Mobox Digital Co. Ltd., Onchain Labs Inc., OpenSea, Rarible Inc., Sorare SAS, SuperRare Labs Inc., Theta Labs Inc., Yellowheart LLC, and Yuga Labs LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Arts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Arts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Venezuela - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Venezuela - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Venezuela - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Venezuela - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Venezuela - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on The Philippines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on The Philippines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for digital artworks

8.1.2 Growing investment in digital assets

8.1.3 Security and ownership of digital assets

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Uncertainty of the NFT market

8.2.2 Threat from cyberattacks

8.2.3 Legal and regulatory challenges associated with the NFT market

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Growing number of big brands entering the market

8.4.2 Emergence of fractionalized NFTs

8.4.3 Growing application of AI in the market

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Binance Services Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 98: Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 99: Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Dapper Labs Inc.

Exhibit 100: Dapper Labs Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 101: Dapper Labs Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 102: Dapper Labs Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Decentraland Foundation

Exhibit 103: Decentraland Foundation - Overview

Exhibit 104: Decentraland Foundation - Product / Service

Exhibit 105: Decentraland Foundation - Key offerings

10.6 FTX Trading Ltd.

Exhibit 106: FTX Trading Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 107: FTX Trading Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 108: FTX Trading Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Funko Inc.

Exhibit 109: Funko Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 110: Funko Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 111: Funko Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 112: Funko Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Gemini Trust Co. LLC

Exhibit 113: Gemini Trust Co. LLC - Overview

Exhibit 114: Gemini Trust Co. LLC - Product / Service

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio