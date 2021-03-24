Non-GMO Foods Market to Showcase Superior Growth During 2021-2025|9.11% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio
Mar 24, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-GMO foods market is expected to grow by USD 1.03 billion during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 14%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Non-GMO Foods Market Analysis Report by Product (Cereals and grains, Liquor, Meat and poultry, Bakery Products, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/non-GMO-foods-market-size-industry-analysis
The non-GMO foods market is driven by the rising consumer concerns about the health risks of GMO foods. In addition, the increasing emphasis on the expansion of production facilities by vendors is anticipated to boost the growth of the Non-GMO foods market.
Owing to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of balanced nutrition and healthy food habits, non-GMO foods have witnessed a significant rise in popularity. Generally, the cultivation of GMO food crops requires synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. These may contribute to obesity, sleep disorders, skin allergies, gluten sensitivity, musculoskeletal pain, and diabetes. As a result, consumers are increasingly shifting to natural, organic, and non-GMO alternatives to avoid the health implications of consuming GMO food products. Non-GMO foods are formulated without using genetically engineered ingredients. Overall, the growing consumer concerns about the health implications associated with GMO foods are expected to continue the consumer shift to non-GMO food products during the forecast period.
Major Five Non-GMO Foods Companies:
Amys Kitchen Inc.
Amys Kitchen Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers a range of non-GMO foods, which includes pizza, pasta, soups, snacks, beans, and pot pies. Non-GMO food products offered include Amys Gluten-Free Vegan Meatless Pepperoni Pizza and Amys Greek Spanakopita Wrap.
Blue Diamond Growers
Blue Diamond Growers operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers almond-based non-GMO food products, such as Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Almond Coconut and Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Vanilla.
Cargill Inc.
Cargill Inc. operates business through Agriculture, Animal nutrition, Beauty, Bioindustrial, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Meat and poultry, and Others. The company offers a range of non-GMO food products under the Cargill brand, which includes palm oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, quinoa seed, and quinoa flour.
Clif Bar and Co.
Clif Bar and Co. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers a range of non-GMO energy bars such as the Clif Bar Sierra Trail Mix, and the Clif Bar Chocolate Almond Fudge among others.
Del Maguey Co.
Del Maguey Co. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers non-GMO liquors, such as Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal and others.
Non-GMO Foods Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- Cereals and grains - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Liquor - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Meat and poultry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bakery products - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Non-GMO Foods Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - size and forecast 2020-2025
Non-GMO Foods Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
