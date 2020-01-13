Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Markets to 2027 by Procedure, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.



Growing implementation of minimally invasive procedures, acceptance of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and rising wakefulness regarding advanced treatment methods are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high cost associated with the treatment procedures may hinder the market growth.



Based on procedure, the skin rejuvenation segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its effectiveness in restoring the patient's youthful appearance through skin alterations. This procedure can do more than avoiding skin aging and stopping premature aging and is therefore getting an increased popularity in the developing countries.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for cosmetic procedures and the high disposable income of consumers.



Some of the key players profiled in the Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market include Allergan Inc, Alma Lasers, Hologic Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Cutera Inc, Lumenis, Syneron Candela, Vermont Med Spa, Venus Concept, Anika Therapeutics Inc, and Sinclair Pharma.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, By Procedure

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Skin Rejuvenation

5.2.1 Laser Skin Resurfacing

5.2.2 Photorejuvenation

5.2.3 Chemical Peel

5.3 Injectables

5.3.1 Calcium Hydroxylapatite

5.3.2 Hyaluronic Acid

5.3.3 Collagen

5.3.4 Botulinum Toxin

5.3.5 Polymer Filler

5.4 Other Procedures

5.4.1 Nonsurgical Fat Reduction

5.4.2 Cellulite Treatment

5.4.3 Hair Removal

5.4.4 Sclerotherapy



6 Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Medical Spa

6.4 Clinics

6.5 Beauty Centers

6.6 Home Care Setting

6.7 Other End Users



7 Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Allergan Inc

9.2 Alma Lasers

9.3 Hologic Inc.

9.4 Johnson & Johnson

9.5 Galderma S.A.

9.6 Merz Pharma

9.7 Revance Therapeutics Inc.

9.8 Solta Medical

9.9 Cutera Inc.

9.10 Lumenis

9.11 Syneron Candela

9.12 Vermont Med S.p.A.

9.13 Solta Medical

9.14 Venus Concept

9.15 Anika Therapeutics Inc.

9.16 Sinclair Pharma



