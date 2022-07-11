Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 11.35 million, BOYDSense Inc. and Cnoga Medical Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market report covers the following areas:

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Wearable: The wearable segment will account for significant market share growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, technological advances, the presence of strong vendors, and new product launches.



Non-wearable

Geography

North America : This region will account for 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising number of product launches, the growing presence of regional and global vendors, and initiatives by government and non-profit organizations are boosting the market growth in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. Moreover, the US and Canada are the key countries for the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in North America .

: This region will account for 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising number of product launches, the growing presence of regional and global vendors, and initiatives by government and non-profit organizations are boosting the market growth in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. Moreover, the US and are the key countries for the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in .

Europe



Asia



ROW

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market, including BOYDSense Inc., Cnoga Medical Ltd., DiaMonTech AG, Evia Medical Technologies, Integrity Applications Inc., MediWiSe Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BOYDSense Inc. - The company offers Lassie breath analyser, which is a hand-held device used to measure blood glucose concentrations.

The company offers Lassie breath analyser, which is a hand-held device used to measure blood glucose concentrations. Cnoga Medical Ltd. - It is a small and lightweight non-invasive glucose monitoring device that can be used for type-1 and type-2 diabetes monitoring.

It is a small and lightweight non-invasive glucose monitoring device that can be used for type-1 and type-2 diabetes monitoring. DiaMonTech AG - The company offers non-invasive glucose monitoring devices under the brands, D-BASE, D-POCKET, and D-SENSOR.

The company offers non-invasive glucose monitoring devices under the brands, D-BASE, D-POCKET, and D-SENSOR. Evia Medical Technologies - This non-invasive glucose monitoring device has two units, namely main unit and ear clip. The main unit of the product has the capacity to store up to 1,000 readings.

This non-invasive glucose monitoring device has two units, namely main unit and ear clip. The main unit of the product has the capacity to store up to 1,000 readings. Integrity Applications Inc. - It is a battery-operated, non-invasive glucose monitoring device that comprises a main unit and a personal ear clip.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market vendors

Related Reports:

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market in APAC by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BOYDSense Inc., Cnoga Medical Ltd., DiaMonTech AG, Evia Medical Technologies, Integrity Applications Inc., MediWiSe Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Wearable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Non-wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Non-wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Non-wearable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BOYDSense Inc.

Exhibit 41: BOYDSense Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 42: BOYDSense Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 43: BOYDSense Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Cnoga Medical Ltd.

Exhibit 44: Cnoga Medical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 45: Cnoga Medical Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 46: Cnoga Medical Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 DiaMonTech AG

Exhibit 47: DiaMonTech AG - Overview



Exhibit 48: DiaMonTech AG - Product and service



Exhibit 49: DiaMonTech AG - Key offerings

10.6 Evia Medical Technologies

Exhibit 50: Evia Medical Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 51: Evia Medical Technologies - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Evia Medical Technologies - Key offerings

10.7 Integrity Applications Inc.

10.8 MediWiSe Ltd.

Exhibit 57: MediWiSe Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: MediWiSe Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: MediWiSe Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 60: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 61: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 62:Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 63: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Nemaura Medical Inc.

Exhibit 65: Nemaura Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Nemaura Medical Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67:Nemaura Medical Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Nemaura Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 RISE Life Science Corp.

Exhibit 69: RISE Life Science Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: RISE Life Science Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: RISE Life Science Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Taiwan Biophotonic Co.

Exhibit 72: Taiwan Biophotonic Co. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Taiwan Biophotonic Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Taiwan Biophotonic Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology



Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio