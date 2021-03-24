Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Grow by USD 11.35 Million during 2021-2025| Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Wearable and Non-wearable) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/non-invasive-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-size-industry-analysis

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing number of government programs. In addition, the integration of AI and RADAR technology in glucose monitoring is anticipated to boost the growth of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market.

Diabetes is a chronic, life-threatening condition characterized by high levels of glucose in the blood. Genetic factors and sedentary lifestyles such as physical inactivity and obesity are responsible for the increasing prevalence of diabetes. The increasing prevalence of diabetes will boost the adoption of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices. Hence, the demand for non-invasive glucose monitoring devices, which offer pain-free monitoring, is high to manage and control diabetes. Various countries conducting awareness campaigns and programs to drive awareness on diabetes care. The growing number of awareness programs to create awareness about preventive care and the regular monitoring of glucose levels for diabetes management will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Companies:

BOYDSense Inc.

BOYDSense Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers a Lassie breath analyzer which is a hand-held device used to measure blood glucose concentrations.

Cnoga Medical Ltd.



Cnoga Medical Ltd. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers CoG non-invasive glucometer. It is a small and lightweight non-invasive glucose monitoring device that can be used for type-1 and type-2 diabetes monitoring.

DiaMonTech AG



DiaMonTech AG operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers non-invasive glucose monitoring devices under the brands, D-BASE, D-POCKET, and D-SENSOR.

Evia Medical Technologies



Evia Medical Technologies operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers egm1000. This non-invasive glucose monitoring device has two units: the main unit and the ear clip. The main unit of the product has the capacity to store up to 1,000 readings.

MediWiSe Ltd.



MediWiSe Ltd. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offer product such as GlucoWise.

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Wearable - size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-wearable - size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

