Non-leather Products Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026
May 02, 2019, 17:02 ET
NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes and forecasts the non-leather products market at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Bn) and volume.
Volume differs according to products.Volume for footwear is given in billion pairs, while it is in million square meters for upholstery.
Volume for luggage bags; handbags and wallets; belts; and others is provided in million units.The study includes drivers and restraints of the global non-leather products market.
It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for non-leather products during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the non-leather products market at the global level.
The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global non-leather products market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the non-leather products market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.
The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segment have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global non-leather products market by segmenting it in terms of product.Segment has been analyzed based on present and future trends.
Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for non-leather products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for non-leather products in individual product segments across all regions.
Key players operating in the global non-leather products market are Pou Chen Corporation, Nike, Inc., PUMA SE, Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Samsonite International S.A., The LVMH Group, VF Corporation, VIP Industries Ltd., Gabriel A/S, Inditex Group, Dicitex Furnishing, Kvadrat A/S, MATT & NAT, Delsey SA, and Decathlon Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the non-leather products market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on product segments.
Size and forecast of each major product segment have been provided in terms of the global and regional markets.
In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report.Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.
Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key market players were reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes search of recent growth trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.
These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
Global Non-leather Products Market, by Product
Footwear
Sports Shoes
Canvas Footwear
PVC Footwear
EVA Sandals
Others (including Casual and Party)
Luggage Bags
Handbags and Wallets
Belts
Others (including Jackets and Gloves)
Global Non-leather Products Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Russia & CIS
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Vietnam
Bangladesh
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Ethiopia
Kenya
Tanzania
GCC
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
Extensive analysis of the non-leather products market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments
List of key developments made by prominent players operating in the non-leather products market
List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the non-leather products market at the global, regional, and country levels
Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global non-leather products market between 2018 and 2026
Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level
Porters' Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers, and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions
