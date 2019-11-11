Non-Marring, Free-Spinning u-GUARD™ Tools Bring Proven Performance to Construction and Industrial Applications

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly manufacturing plants around the world know the value of APEX® u-GUARD™ non-marring covered tools, and now that same protection comes to construction, auto body and industrial applications.

Crescent APEX u-GUARD non-marring covered tools ensure safety for the user and a flawless finish for the job at hand.

The Crescent APEX® Industrial u-GUARD series of non-marring covered tools gives protection and control on the jobsite. These patented tools allow the user to grab directly onto the drive tool while it spins freely inside the covers, increasing fastening control and significantly reducing contact from the rotating tool. Already recognized by Popular Mechanics in the 2019 Tool Awards, the Crescent APEX u-GUARD quick release bit holder received Best Bit Holder of the Year award.

The new line of u-GUARD non-marring covered tools includes bits, bit holders and nutsetters and is now available for purchase individually or packaged in the rugged new Crescent APEX alphaCASE™ bit storage case.

For construction and industrial users, working near finished paint, cabinetry, door frames, light fixtures or other final finishes is always a risk. Rework can account for up to 5% of a total job cost. One slip with a traditional bit can scratch or mar the finish, leading to more work and more expense. The u-GUARD non-marring cover protects from scratching or damages and the thin wall maximizes access for tight spaces.

The patented technology behind u-GUARD non-marring covered tools has been proven for over 10 years in assembly manufacturing, but this is the first time that this protection is available to the construction and automotive repair industries. The core of the u-GUARD product line is the black oxide Crescent APEX Industrial screwdriving bit featuring full body design for greater durability and optimized tip geometry for best fit.

About Crescent APEX®

Crescent APEX® is a premier brand of power tool accessories under the Crescent Tools family of products. Crescent APEX produces deliver best-in-class power tool accessories like insert bits, power bits, bit holders, sockets and nutsetters for professionals in the industrial and construction trades. For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.



SOURCE Apex Tool Group

Related Links

http://www.apextoolgroup.com

