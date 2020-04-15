Non-Metallic Enclosures Excel in Temporary Power Applications for Makeshift Hospitals

BELDING, Mich., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robroy Enclosures, the pioneer of the non-metallic electrical enclosure, serves the market through its two brands, Stahlin and AttaBox.

Stahlin and AttaBox non-metallic enclosures are made in the USA at our vertically-integrated facility in Belding, MI.

Robroy non-metallic enclosures are used in a variety of outdoor temporary power products, which include both power distribution and control applications. Many of these temporary power applications are life-critical. With the recent necessity for COVID-19 makeshift hospitals globally, temporary power products have seen a significant surge. Fiberglass, polycarbonate, and PVC enclosures from Stahlin and AttaBox are ideal because they are durable, reliable, lightweight, easy to modify and offer precise environmental performance requirements.

Particular applications include portable load banks, generator maintenance panels, portable generator paralleling panels, power distribution carts, portable disconnect panels, generator connect tap boxes, portable transformers, temp-power centers, RV gang boxes, generator controllers, docking stations and various types of power distribution equipment.

As an essential manufacturer for these critical applications, Robroy Enclosures remains open to serve.

Robroy Enclosures offers the most extensive selection of non-metallic enclosures available for meeting the needs of diverse industries, interior and exterior applications, appealing aesthetics, and physical property performance standards, including NEMA 4X and NEMA 6P integrity.

