Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market to grow by $ 8.75 Bn during 2021-2025 | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Factors such as growing gifting culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations and growing organized retail in emerging countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The non-photo personalized gifts market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market is segmented as below:

Product

Decoration



Wearables & Accessories



Kitchenware & Tableware



Stationery & Greeting Cards



Others

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the non-photo personalized gifts market in the leisure products industry include Apollo Global Management Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Zazzle Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market size

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market trends

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market industry analysis

The growing popularity of private-label brands is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of alternate products for social expression may threaten the growth of the market.

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist non-photo personalized gifts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the non-photo personalized gifts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the non-photo personalized gifts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-photo personalized gifts market vendors

