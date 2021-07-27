Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market to grow by $ 8.75 Bn during 2021-2025 | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jul 27, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The non-photo personalized gifts market is set to grow by USD 8.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's reports offer in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download a Free Sample Report Now!
Factors such as growing gifting culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations and growing organized retail in emerging countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The non-photo personalized gifts market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Decoration
- Wearables & Accessories
- Kitchenware & Tableware
- Stationery & Greeting Cards
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the non-photo personalized gifts market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41377
Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the non-photo personalized gifts market in the leisure products industry include Apollo Global Management Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Zazzle Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market size
- Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market trends
- Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market industry analysis
The growing popularity of private-label brands is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of alternate products for social expression may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the non-photo personalized gifts market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Gift Card Market - Global gift card market is segmented by Type (E-gift cards and Physical gift cards) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market - Global gifts novelty and souvenirs market is segmented by product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, and other gift items), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist non-photo personalized gifts market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the non-photo personalized gifts market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the non-photo personalized gifts market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-photo personalized gifts market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Wearables and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Decoration - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Kitchenware and tableware - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Stationery and greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Apollo Global Management Inc.
- Card Factory Plc
- Cimpress NV
- Enesco LLC
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- PersonalizationMall.com LLC
- Redbubble Ltd.
- Sixty Stores Ltd.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Zazzle Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/non-photo-personalized-gifts-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/non-photo-personalized-gifts-market
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article