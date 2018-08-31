Non-Profit Orange Arrow Hosts Event Uniting Penn State & Pitt Fans Prior To Rivalry Game

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Arrow, a non-profit organization founded in 2013, coaches collegiate, student-athletes to mentor middle school students leveraging a curriculum that engages the younger students. The public is invited to attend the 'BALL for Orange Arrow' on Friday, Sept. 7 at 8pm. Held at Auto Palace Porsche (4627 Baum Blvd.), the evening prior to the Pitt versus Penn State rivalry football game, the BALL is an upscale fundraiser that combines great food and music with inspirational stories. Tickets to attend the BALL are $100 and can be purchased at www.OrangeArrow.org.

Several notable Penn State and Pitt alumni such as Penn State legend Ki-Jana Carter and former Pitt Head Coach Walt Harris are scheduled to appear at the event to present recognitions to student-athletes that have shown great character off the field.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, the 501(c)(3) works with colleges and middle schools in Pennsylvania and is currently expanding into Florida.

Orange Arrow provides programming to prepare young student-athletes – ages 10-13 – to aim for success off the field. The foundational skill set provided is needed by any young person with a focus on student athletes. Orange Arrow reaches these students by having college student-athletes to serve as their "coaches" or mentors. Most importantly, Orange Arrow does not charge a fee to the student-athletes to participate.

"The goal of Orange Arrow is not to discourage young athletes from pursuing a dream of professional sports, but to broaden the reality of those with athletic aspirations. We aim to provide a practical vision of success in life, no matter which path they choose," said Robinson. "The BALL for Orange Arrow is an important fundraiser that fuels our ongoing mission to support the student athletes of Pennsylvania, as well as our recent expansion in Florida."

Robinson understands personally the importance of the Orange Arrow mission and the need for kids nationwide to have a backup plan. In college, he finished seventh in the nation in interceptions as a sophomore and he had expectations to play in the NFL.

For more information or to support Orange Arrow, please visit www.OrangeArrow.org.

Press Contact:



Rob Kremer



Rhythm Communications



(404) 218-3077

SOURCE Orange Arrow

Related Links

http://www.OrangeArrow.org

