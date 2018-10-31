Non-Profit Supporting Historically Black University Introduces New Branding, Website

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central State University Foundation (CSUF), the official 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of the university, has launched a new rebrand, highlighted by a new logo, website, and refreshed campaign slogan.

Along with the logo and slogan, the rebrand includes a new and improved website for the Foundation. Aside from providing a simpler, more streamlined experience for donors, the updated website, accessible via www.centralstateuniversityfoundation.com and www.csufdayton.com, makes it easier for students to find information about available scholarships and applications. The website also contains informative articles, stories, and profiles of the Foundation's many benefactors.

CSUF is charged with soliciting current and deferred gifts from individuals, corporations, and foundations to secure the future growth and mission of Central State University. The Foundation operates under written policies and guidelines that govern the acceptance of gifts, management of invested funds, and spending of funds received.

In addition, CSUF complies with accounting and gift crediting guidelines as stated by the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education and the National Association of University and University Business Officers with CSUF reporting gifts and grants in accordance with the generally accepted accounting standards of the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

CSUF urges all prospective donors to seek the assistance of personal legal and financial advisors in matters relating to their gifts and resulting tax and estate planning consequences. The Central State University Foundation complies with the Model Standards of Practice for the Charitable Gift Planner promulgated by the National Committee on Planned Giving.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION

The Central State University Foundation, officially activated in October 1989, with the initial meeting of its Board of Trustees, is formed exclusively for charitable, scientific, and educational purposes, within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, to assist in and promote the research, teaching, and public service functions of Central State University. As the legal fundraising entity for the University, the Foundation is authorized to receive, invest, manage, and dispose of gifts, bequests, art, cash and securities, and other contributions in accordance with the educational objectives of the University and the expressed wishes and desires of the donors.

SOURCE The Central State University Foundation

Related Links

https://centralstateuniversityfoundation.com/

