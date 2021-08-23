Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Market to Hit $1.2 Billion by 2027, Says GMI

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-protein nitrogen in feed market revenue is projected to cross USD 1.2 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing disease outbreaks among livestock coupled with the need for protein-rich feed are anticipated to positively influence the market demand.

Increasing meat and dairy consumption across the globe accompanied by investments in R&D carried out by key players will fuel industry statistics. Non-protein nitrogen in feed products, such as ammonia, is mostly used to increase the nitrogen content of low-protein feeds by ammoniation on an industrial scale.

The urea product segment is set to surpass USD 950 million by 2027. Livestock producers are aware of the fact that urea is the most common source of non-protein nitrogen in feed. It contains 46.7 percent nitrogen compared to 16 percent from most proteins. Feed that contains urea has several positive impacts compared to natural sources even in adverse conditions. It has several benefits related to body weight, growth rate, and results in higher milk yields. Superior adaptability, high bioavailability, and economic benefits have urged manufacturers to utilize them as a substitute for other protein sources in the diet of swine, poultry, ruminants, etc.

Some major findings of the Non-Protein Nitrogen in feed market report include:

Rising consumption of meat & dairy products owing to health consciousness and the growing middle-class population will drive product demand.

Growing focus toward animal health and nutrition among livestock farmers coupled with the penetration of clean label products is anticipated to boost the overall market trends.

High protein deficiency in livestock consuming low-quality fodder has surged the demand for cost-efficient alternative sources of proteins such as NPN.

Numerous benefits including the enhancement of milk yield, microbial protein production, fiber digestion, and maintenance of performance during periods of heat stress will fuel the overall industry outlook.

Asia Pacific acquired a significant share in the global non-protein nitrogen in feed industry.

Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Market from swine segment is anticipated to record over 3% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. After energy, protein is the second most expensive nutrient in swine rations, but utilization tends to be low across the globe. Positive results in swine, in terms of improved health & increased nutrients intake, are anticipated to drive the product adoption rate. Moreover, the growing consumption of pork in several countries across the world including the U.S., China, Japan, Poland, Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico, and Russia will fuel the industry statistics.

Europe non-protein nitrogen in the feed market is anticipated to register over 2.5% CAGR through 2027. Increased investments from numerous multinational manufacturers to meet government norms on product usage will boost regional demand. Shifting consumer preference toward the consumption of protein-rich meat & dairy products along with a strong potential market for feed additives will stimulate the regional industry share.

