Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market to Grow by USD 30.23 billion| Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope

The non-small cell lung cancer drugs market report covers the following areas:

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into biologics, small molecule targeted therapy, and chemotherapy. The biologics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increased prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer and the availability of biologics to treat the disease.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing prevalence and incidence of non-small cell lung cancer is driving the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market growth. This is due to the rise in risk factors such as cigarette smoking, secondary smoking, air pollution, and occupational exposure. In Asian countries, rapid industrial development and sub-urbanization, and disease patterns are leading to the increased prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer.

Factors such as high cost of treatment may challenge the market growth. Non-small cell lung cancer can be treated by surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy. However, the cost of these treatments is very high. Immunotherapy for non small cell lung cancer may include immune checkpoint inhibitors such as OPDIVO, KEYTRUDA, TECENTRIQ, and IMFINZI. The overall cost of treatment, including diagnosis, hospitalization, outpatient office visits, and a monthly initial treatment phase, is USD 46,000 per patient.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market, including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Innovent Biologics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. among others.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist non-small cell lung cancer drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-small cell lung cancer drugs market vendors

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 30.23 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Innovent Biologics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

