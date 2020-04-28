﻿Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market is Expected to Increase With a CAGR of 10.7% for the Study Period of 2017-2030: DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of NSCLC Market is expected to increase due to increasing incident cases of NSCLC, continuous uptake of approved therapies mainly immune checkpoint inhibitors, increasing use of biomarker testing, probable entry of potential premium price emerging therapies and increasing awareness of mutations, among others.

DelveInsight has introduced a new Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report on "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" to its portfolio.

Key Highlights from report are:

As per the DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017–2030.

There are different types of treatment available for NSCLC; however, mainly 10 types of standard treatment are used, which include Surgery, Radiation therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Immunotherapy, Laser therapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Cryosurgery, Electrocautery, and Watchful waiting.

The market size of NSCLC in the 7MM is expected to increase during study period. According to the estimates, the highest contribution in the market size of NSCLC is from the United States followed by Japan , Germany , and the UK.

followed by , , and the UK. One of the most exciting developments in lung cancer medicine is the introduction of targeted treatments.

Request for free sample pages to know more on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Forecast

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer accounted for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. The disease epidemiology included in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology, which is segmented as Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients, Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology, Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages, Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers, and Total Treated Cases of NSCLC patients by Line of Therapies scenario of NSCLC in the 7MM.

The total NSCLC incident cases in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in 2017.

Click here to know more on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline

NSCLC report encloses the detailed analysis of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs.

The therapies that are approved for the NSCLC treatment are Rozlytrek (Entrectinib), Imfinzi (Durvalumab), Opdivo (Nivolumab), Tecentriq (Atezolizumab), Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), Tafinlar (Dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (Trametinib), Tagrisso (osimertinib), Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib), Vizimpro (Dacomitinib), Alunbrig (Brigatinib), Alecensa (Alectinib), Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib), Portrazza (Necitumumab) along with many more.

Drugs covered in the report are:-

There are several key players robustly involved in developing potential products such as

Nazartinib (EGF816)

Capmatinib (INC280)

Tepmetko (tepotinib)

Merestinib

JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372)

Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib

X-396 (Ensartinib)

Tedopi (OSE2101)

Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292)

SAR408701

Braftovi (encorafinib) + Mektovi (binimetinib)

PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME)

Pralsetinib (BLU-667)

TAK-788: Canakinumab (ACZ885)

Avelumab (Bavencio)

Veliparib (ABT-888): Sitravatinib (MGCD516)

Tesevatinib

Romiplostim: Cabozantinib

Sym015

AMG 510

INCMGA00012 (MGA012)

Libtayo (Cemiplimab)

Bavituximab

M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa)

And many others

Key Players covered in the report are:-

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Merck KGaA

Eli Lilly and Company

Janssen Research & Development

Hoffmann-La Roche

Xcovery

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sanofi

Pfizer

Astellas Pharma

Seattle Genetics

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Takeda

AbbVie

Kadmon Corporation

Amgen

Symphogen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

Avid Bioservices

GlaxoSmithKline

And many others

The report includes provides in depth analysis historical and forecasted Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC, Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC by Mutations/Biomarkers, Total Market Size of PD-L1 NSCLC, Total Market Size of BRAF NSCLC, Total Market Size of c-Met, Total Market Size of EGFR, Total Market Size of ALK as well.

The reasons for buying this report:

The report proffers an overview of pathophysiology, various diagnostic approaches and NSCLC treatment algorithm, including detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies.

Historical and forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology in 7MM covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan from 2017-2030.

epidemiology in 7MM covering , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and from 2017-2030. Detailed historical and forecasted NSCLC market covering the United States , EU5 and Japan from 2017-2030.

, EU5 and from 2017-2030. Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with comprehensive clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities.

Detailed Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market size by therapies, covering the United States , EU5 and Japan from 2017-2030.

market size by therapies, covering , EU5 and from 2017-2030. Reimbursement scenario and Key Opinion Leader ViewsTable of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Executive Summary of NSCLC 3. SWOT Analysis of NSCLC 4. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 5. NSCLC Disease Background and Overview 6. NSCLC Diagnosis 7. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 7.1. The United States Epidemiology 8. EU-5 Epidemiology 8.1. Germany 8.2. France 8.3. Italy 8.4. Spain 8.5. The United Kingdom 9. Japan Epidemiology 10. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Practices 11. Guideline of NSCLC 12. Unmet Needs of NSCLC 13. Key Endpoints in NSCLC Clinical Trials 14. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Therapies 14.1. Key Cross 14.2. Rozlytrek (Entrectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech) 14.3. Imfinzi (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca 14.4. Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb 14.5. Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Genentech/Hoffmann-La Roche 14.6. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck 14.7. Tafinlar(Dabrafenib)in Combination with Mekinist(Trametinib): Novartis 14.8. Tagrisso(Osimertinib): AstraZeneca 14.9. Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib): Pfizer 14.10. Vizimpro(Dacomitinib): Pfizer 14.11. Alunbrig (Brigatinib): Takeda Pharmaceuticals 14.12. Alecensa (Alectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche 14.13. Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib): Bayer Healthcare 14.14. Portrazza (Necitumumab): Eli Lilly 15. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies 15.1. Nazartinib (EGF816): Novartis Pharmaceuticals 15.2. Capmatinib (INC280): Novartis Pharmaceuticals 15.3. Tepmetko (tepotinib): Merck KGaA 15.4. Merestinib: Eli Lilly and Company 15.5. JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372): Janssen Research & Development 15.6. Lazertinib: Yuhan Corporation/ Janssen Research & Development 15.7. Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib: Hoffmann-La Roche 15.8. X-396 (Ensartinib): Xcovery 15.9. Plinabulin: BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals 15.10. Tedopi (OSE2101): OSE Immunotherapeutics 15.11. Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company 15.12. SAR408701: Sanofi 15.13. Braftovi (encorafinib) + Mektovi (binimetinib): Pfizer 15.14. PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME): Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics 15.15. Pralsetinib (BLU-667): Blueprint Medicines Corporation 15.16. TAK-788: Takeda 15.17. Canakinumab (ACZ885): Novartis Pharmaceuticals 15.18. Avelumab (Bavencio): Merck KGaA and Pfizer 15.19. Veliparib (ABT-888): AbbVie 15.20. Sitravatinib (MGCD516): Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Beigene 15.21. Tesevatinib: Kadmon Corporation 15.22. Romiplostim: Amgen 15.23. Cabozantinib: Exelixis/Ipsen/Takeda 15.24. Sym015: Symphogen 15.25. AMG 510: Amgen 15.26. INCMGA00012 (MGA012): Incyte Corporation/ Zai Lab Limited 15.27. Libtayo (Cemiplimab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 15.28. Bavituximab: Peregrine Pharmaceuticals/ Avid Bioservices, Inc 15.29. M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa): GlaxoSmithKline/Merck KGaA 16. NSCLC Seven Major Market Analysis 17. PD-L1—Market Size 18. BRAF Mutation—Market Size 19. c-MET Mutation—Market Size 20. EGFR Mutation—Market Size 21. ALK-Mutation—Market Size 22. Market Access and Reimbursement of NSCLC Therapies 23. Market Drivers of NSCLC 24. Market Barriers of NSCLC 25. Appendix 26. DelveInsight Capabilities 27. Disclaimer 28. About DelveInsight

Request a Webex Demo to get a walk-through of the report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-market

Related Reports:

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

DelveInsight

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP