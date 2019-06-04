Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) disease forecast and market analysis to 2035, Pharma Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Disease Overview

Lung cancer is a disease in which the cells in lung tissue grow uncontrollably. More than 80% of lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with the exact proportion depending on the country in question. The main types of NSCLC are squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, and large cell carcinoma. NSCLC presents significant public health problems for nearly every country, largely due to the fact that diagnosis generally happens in the advanced stages, and there is a high death rate associated with the disease.



Market Snapshot



Sales of PD-1/PD-L1 targeted immunotherapies in NSCLC are forecast to grow to $18.3bn by 2026.

The treatment of NSCLC continues to be guided by the presence of genetic aberrations and variations in disease histology.

Despite decreasing and plateauing incidence rates, incident cases will continue to grow due to aging populations.

Keytruda's dominance of the first-line setting positions it to be the leading immunotherapy in NSCLC.

Pipeline therapy developers will seek approvals in niche indications to differentiate in this increasingly crowded space.



