Non-Surgical sam® Treatment Helps Career Law Enforcement Veteran Manage Pain From Work-Related Injuries

TRUMBULL, Conn., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans with long careers in the military and/or law enforcement are no stranger to the physical rigors that come with the job. Unfortunately, too many complete their service with injuries and pain that endures long after their duty ends. Despite countless surgeries, too many veterans that have sustained injuries on the job still endure the physical pain that comes with living everyday life. The wearable Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam®) device, developed by ZetrOZ Systems, is a safe, non-invasive ultrasound treatment — clinically proven and FDA approved — for the reduction and treatment of pain.

Lieutenant Tony Bricker, a 26 year veteran with the Las Vegas Metropolitan police department, shares his account of how the sam® device returned to him a sense of normalcy:

"I was injured in training in 2012, pretty seriously. I've had several spine surgeries and back surgeries. Those have helped but I was recently prescribed the sam® unit by my doctor, who is nothing short of a saint. The sam® unit has been amazing. Long story short, it has given me back my life. I'll never be back to what I was in 2012, I accept that and gave what I could to protect my community. However, I can now live in a manner that brings me happiness and times I can enjoy my family. I want to say thank you. I am blessed to have a doctor who cares and prescribed such a device and it's nothing short of its miracle results."

sam® treats the following:

Arthritis and joint pain

Back and muscle pain

Post-operative recovery and pain management

Tendinitis of the shoulder, elbow, knee, and ankle

Federal employees on government insurance, including active duty military, veterans, law enforcement, and first responders can get access to non-surgical sam® treatment by contacting a patient navigator at 888-202-9831, or [email protected].

To learn more about ZetrOZ and its sam® line of products, visit samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

