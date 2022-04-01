Non-Union Workers Have Greater Injury Risk at New York Construction Sites

New York construction sites are increasingly dangerous for non-union workers says Feroleto Law

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research shows that non-union construction workers are subject to greater safety risks at work than their union counterparts.

In 2018, the New York Committee for Occupational Safety and Health (NYCOSH) released a report analyzing OSHA's 36 construction fatality investigations and found that "in New York State, 86% of workers who died on private work sites were non-union."

The report explains that non-union worksites, while officially overseen by government regulatory agencies, are rarely inspected with the same diligence as union worksites. This leads to failed safety standards and more worker injuries. New York provides specific laws, including New York Labor Law Sections 240, 241, and 200 because construction sites are often very dangerous. Further, New York provides minimum safety standards through regulations, sometimes called the New York Industrial Code to protect construction workers from common unnecessarily dangerous conditions.

The NYCOSH states that the primary difference between non-union and union construction sites is the presence of shop stewards and trained employees who identify safety concerns.

Because they are protected from potential employer retaliation, union employees are more likely to report these kinds of on-site liabilities. This contrast between union and non-union construction sites encourages non-union workers to accept sub-par workplace conditions that can lead to an increased number of accidents compared to union construction sites.

Without the support of their employers, non-union construction workers run the risk of losing their jobs, should they bring attention to a potential safety hazard on site.

Attorney John Feroleto, who has handled many construction-site injury cases, says, "Non-union construction workers are increasingly at risk for injuries and accidents. Construction accident attorneys can help workers defend their right to stay safe on the job."

Although the amount awarded depends on the individual situation and factors involved, attorneys can secure a wide range of settlement awards for their clients. Based on factors such as negligence, violation of labor laws, and workplace conditions, an attorney may be able to prove that an employer contributed to or caused a workplace accident, which may result in financial damages.

About Feroleto Law

The attorneys at Feroleto Law have extensive knowledge of the special laws protecting construction workers. They operate on a no-recovery, no-fee basis, which means that you don't pay them unless they win your case.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com

SOURCE Feroleto Law