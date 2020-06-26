Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market Analysis 2020-2030, Featuring Key Player Profiles for Altogen Biosystems, MilliporeSigma, OZ Biosciences and Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the last few years, the exponential growth in the pipeline of nucleic acid based therapies has led to the escalating interest of pharmaceutical industry in this domain. Presently, more than 2,000 trials evaluating different types of gene therapies are underway. Moreover, according to experts at the US FDA, around 40 new gene therapies are likely to be approved by 2022. In this context, it is worth highlighting that viral vectors are a crucial element in gene therapy development and manufacturing. Although, viral vectors have shown significant success in R&D, their applications are limited due to immunogenicity and toxicity related concerns, high development costs and the limitation on amount of genomic material that they can carry. Excessively high price tags associated with viral-based therapies, such as Zolgensma (USD 2.1 million) and Luxtruna (USD 850,000), have led to several reimbursement challenges, thereby decreasing patient access. Owing to the aforementioned concerns related to viral vectors, therapy developers are evaluating a variety of non-viral methods of gene delivery.



In the present scenario, non-viral transfection systems are not yet widely used in therapy development and clinical studies, primarily due to their relatively low efficiency compared to viruses. The applications of these methods are largely restricted to fundamental research, including protein and gene expression, and cell line development. However, there are a number of companies that have developed proprietary technologies and products to facilitate physical (electroporation, gene gun, microinjection and sonoporation), chemical (transfection reagents) and other non-viral methods of transfection (transposon based systems, piggyBac and magnetofection). We believe that, as the demand for advanced therapy medicinal products, which require genetic engineering, the opportunity for non-viral transfection system developers is also likely to grow.



The Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the various systems and technologies available for non-viral transfection, in addition to the current market landscape and future potential of product developers.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of various types of non-viral transfection systems, including transfection reagents, electroporation-based transfection systems and other non-viral transfection systems, featuring product specific information, such as type of carrier used, type of molecule delivered, recommended cell type and price of the system. Additionally, the chapter includes information on non-viral transfection system developers, including information on year of establishment, company size and geographical location.

An insightful 2X2 representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of non-viral transfection system developers captured in our database, taking into consideration supplier power and service strength.



An analysis highlighting potential strategic partners segregated based on likelihood of entering into collaboration with non-viral transfection system developers.



An analysis of the big pharma players engaged in this domain, featuring a heat map based on parameters, such as type of initiative, type of therapy and target therapeutic area.

An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies related to non-viral transfection systems, featuring details on registration year, trial phase, trial status, type of sponsor, type of therapy, target therapeutic area, trial design, type of patient allocation model used, type of trial masking adopted, type of intervention, trial purpose, geographical location of trial and enrolled patient population.

An in-depth analysis of close to 14,000 patents related to non-viral transfection systems that have been filed/granted since 2017, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, geographical location, type of applicants, issuing authority/patent offices involved, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players, patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

A detailed publication analysis of more than 1,100 peer-reviewed, scientific articles that have been published since 2014, highlighting the key trends associated with these publications, across year of publication, focus area, type of molecule delivered, target therapeutic area, important cells and cell lines evaluated, leading players across different geographies and key journals within this domain.



In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to the model, three forecast scenarios have been provided, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution. The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain.



In addition, the report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

George Eastwood (Vice-President of Business Development, Kytopen)

(Vice-President of Business Development, Kytopen) Claudia Andretta (Global Business Development Manager, Clinical, Polyplus-transfection)

