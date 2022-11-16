Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market to record USD 360.33 Mn growth; Driven by rising demand from end-use industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market by Application (Wind, Electronics, Automotive, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the non-woven glass fiber prepreg market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 360.33 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free PDF Report Sample.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

The market is driven by the rising demand from end-user industries. Non-woven glass fiber prepregs exhibit various properties such as high strength, lightweight, and excellent stiffness. This will help achieve high fuel efficiency at a low cost. Fiberglass composites can reduce the weight of the entire vehicle by 10%. These composites are 35% lighter than aluminum and 75% lighter than steel. This has increased their use in wind energy generation, aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, and other end-use industries. Another important factor driving the demand for non-woven glass fiber in automobiles is their potential to reduce carbon emissions. Stringent carbon emission regulations by the European Commission have increased the demand for non-woven glass fiber prepreg. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download a Free Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The global non-woven glass fiber prepreg market is characterized by intense competition and is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many multinational and local vendors. Easy availability of raw materials and price differentiation are the key factors influencing the market. Though local vendors have a cost advantage in terms of raw materials, competing with major vendors in terms of price, quality, and supply of differentiated products is a challenge.

The report identifies the following as major players in the market.

ACP Composites Inc.

Ahlstrom Munksjo

APCM LLC.

BASF SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

BPREG Composites

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

DIC Corp

Fibrtec Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corp.

Huntsman corp.

Jonam Composites Ltd.

Owens Corning

SAERTEX GmbH and Co.KG

SAINT GOBAIN ADFORS

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Toray Composite Materials America Inc.

Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Buy Now!

Segmentation Analysis

By application, the market is analyzed across segments such as wind, electronics, automotive, and others. The market growth in the wind segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growing demand for large wind turbine blades has increased the demand for non-woven glass fiber prepreg due to their excellent mechanical and physical properties. These fibers are lightweight and have excellent chemical resistance, stiffness, and strength. They are used to manufacture rotor blades for wind turbines, which are extremely durable, weather resistant, and incur low maintenance costs. Using wind power to generate energy reduces CO2 emissions and can largely reduce the environmental impact of global warming. These factors will increase the demand for non-woven glass fiber prepreg for wind turbines during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 50% of the global market share over the forecast period. In APAC, the aerospace and defense sector has grown rapidly in recent years. APAC is one of the largest manufacturers of aerospace components and a major exporter of aerospace components and materials to other countries. In addition, developing and developed countries are inclined toward sustainable energy and a greener future. Also, government intervention in it is expected to spur the demand for the same, all these factors are increasing the need for wind energy. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the regional market. Gain additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report. Download a Free Sample Report Now.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

The aramid fiber reinforcement materials market share is expected to increase to USD 2.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%. The increasing demand from developing countries is notably driving the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market growth, although factors such as the high cost of development and quality maintenance may impede the market growth.

share is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%. The increasing demand from developing countries is notably driving the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market growth, although factors such as the high cost of development and quality maintenance may impede the market growth. The silicon carbide fiber market share is expected to increase by USD 775 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.1%. The increase in demand for silicon carbide fiber in the aerospace sector is notably driving the silicon carbide fiber market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with silicon carbide fibers may impede the market growth.

Non-woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 360.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACP Composites Inc., Ahlstrom Munksjo, APCM LLC., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BPREG Composites, China Jushi Co. Ltd., DIC Corp, Fibrtec Inc., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Huntsman corp., Jonam Composites Ltd., Owens Corning, SAERTEX GmbH and Co.KG, SAINT GOBAIN ADFORS, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., and Toray Composite Materials America Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Wind - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Wind - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Wind - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Wind - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wind - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ahlstrom Munksjo

Exhibit 101: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Overview



Exhibit 102: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Key news



Exhibit 104: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Ahlstrom Munksjo - Segment focus

10.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 106: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Gurit Holding AG

Exhibit 111: Gurit Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Gurit Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Gurit Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Gurit Holding AG - Segment focus

10.6 Hexcel Corp.

Exhibit 115: Hexcel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Hexcel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Hexcel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Hexcel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Hexcel Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Jonam Composites Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Jonam Composites Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Jonam Composites Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Jonam Composites Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Owens Corning

Exhibit 123: Owens Corning - Overview



Exhibit 124: Owens Corning - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Owens Corning - Key news



Exhibit 126: Owens Corning - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Owens Corning - Segment focus

10.9 SAERTEX GmbH and Co.KG

Exhibit 128: SAERTEX GmbH and Co.KG - Overview



Exhibit 129: SAERTEX GmbH and Co.KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: SAERTEX GmbH and Co.KG - Key news



Exhibit 131: SAERTEX GmbH and Co.KG - Key offerings

10.10 SAINT GOBAIN ADFORS

Exhibit 132: SAINT GOBAIN ADFORS - Overview



Exhibit 133: SAINT GOBAIN ADFORS - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: SAINT GOBAIN ADFORS - Key offerings

10.11 SGL Carbon SE

Exhibit 135: SGL Carbon SE - Overview



Exhibit 136: SGL Carbon SE - Business segments



Exhibit 137: SGL Carbon SE - Key news



Exhibit 138: SGL Carbon SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: SGL Carbon SE - Segment focus

10.12 Solvay SA

Exhibit 140: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 141: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 143: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Solvay SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio