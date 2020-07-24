Nona Scientific Opens Headquarters in Guidewell Innovation Center

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Scientific Labs is a full service toxicology and molecular laboratory working with providers across the country, including rehabilitation, drug treatment centers, physicians, health systems, as well as employers seeking drug testing. Nona Scientific is excited to announce they have opened their new headquarters in June, 2020, Located in the GuideWell Innovation Center, 6555 Sanger Road, Suite 100, in the Lake Nona Medical City area of Orlando.

Nona Scientific utilizes state-of-the-art technology to provide its clients with accurate results to assist with proper clinical decision making. They are one of the only reference laboratories in the country to offer specimen validity testing incorporating patented detection technology. Additionally, they have recently launched their Molecular Division, providing PCR and Serology testing for practices and clinics throughout the southeast.

The GuideWell Innovation Center is a 30,000 sq/ft hub that provides co-working and event venue space for innovators and stakeholders across the health spectrum. The GuideWell Innovation Center is located in Orlando's Lake Nona's Medical City, a prominent health sciences cluster that includes some of the nation's top hospitals, universities, research institutions, and consumer health companies.

Nona Scientific offers a number of innovative services for providers including…

NonaClear 2.0

NonaClear 2.0 is a proprietary specimen validity test that delivers revolutionary accuracy. In an industry where many labs are still relying on 50 year old technology, Nona Scientific is setting the pace, using cutting-edge technology. Working with practices and clinics nationwide, with their newest specimen validity test, NonaClear 2.0, which can accurately detect synthetic urine, as well as multiple methods of subversion like salting, oxidant's and detox drinks.

Nona Scientific Molecular

The newest addition to Nona Scientific is the Molecular Division. Nona Scientific Molecular offers PCR and Serology testing to practices and the public. In addition to their toxicology services, they now offer testing for Coronavirus, Urinary Tract Infections, Respiratory Pathogens, Women's Health, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Antibiotic Resistance, and Wounds. One of the unparalleled features of Nona Scientific Labs is their rapid turn around times on test results. As this has been one of the leading concerns for Covid Testing, Nona Scientific leads the way in both accuracy and speed.

NonaCloud

As well as Toxicology and Molecular testing, Nona Scientific offers 24 to 48 Hour EMR Integration. Using NonaCloud allows practices and clinics to securely connect all of their applications at the click of a button. NonaCloud is a safe, compliant, easy way to use Practice Management or EMR software, with preconfigured automation. Through NonaCloud, customizable reporting has never been easier or safer.

While their lab will continue to reside in Ocala, their new headquarters, in Lake Nona Medical City, will allow them to expand their footprint into an area of full research and innovation.

