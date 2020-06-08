Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market and Services 2020 with CAGR Projections to 2025

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services: Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Eddy Current and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nondestructive testing (NDT) is needed whenever assurance is required of the integrity of the infrastructure. Aircraft, trains, pipelines, oil rigs, bridges and pressure vessels are examples of everyday things that are being regularly examined using NDT techniques. In addition to the need to ensure safety, NDT can be used to improve output and profitability. Furthermore, a component or an entire structure or machine can be tested many times using several types of tests through the complete life cycle to ensure its continued integrity. Components can be tested before they are finally shaped or while they are in service. This means that the continuing quality of components can be assured, such as checking railway lines, aero-engine turbine blades and the welds on a high-speed theme park ride.



Additionally, NDT methods can be employed to monitor the integrity of the structure through its useful life. These methods supplement other techniques, which can be applied without interruption to the normal operation of a structure or a machine. These techniques are known as condition monitoring. There is continuous progress in the development and application of NDT methods that are often used in conjunction with CAD and computer-based modeling to match the advances in new materials, component design and new products.



The market is expanding not only for NDT equipment but also the NDT services offered by numerous companies. Some of these companies also offer training in various NDT techniques to customers' engineers and also certify these engineers. The NDT service market is expanding very fast, especially when there is a shortage of trained and certified engineers.



The report has been prepared in an easily understandable format with a number of tables and charts/figures. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of NDT technologies and the necessary equipment for these technologies, as well as the market for NDT services offered by companies worldwide. This study provides an overview of NDT, the developmental history of various technologies, profiles of market leaders and their products as well as the consolidation trends within the industry.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment and services with emphasis on key NDT methods such as ultrasonic, radiographic, eddy current, acoustic emission, liquid penetration, magnetic particle, infrared thermal imaging etc.

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of CAGRs through 2025

Regional dynamics of the global NDT market covering key geographical regions, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies

, , and other emerging economies Discussion of key NDT end-user markets and sales by the technologies used within each market

A look at the key NDT technologies, including their individual histories and application areas

Identification of companies best positioned to meet the high demand supply ration of NDT products and services

Patent analysis covering significant patent allotments

Company profiles of market leading players in NDT business, including Advanced OEM Solutions, Comet Technology Corp., FujiFilm Holdings Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Williamson Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 6 Patent Analysis and New Developments

Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 List of NDT Patents



Chapter 10 Appendix A: Manufacturers



Chapter 11 Appendix B: Glossary of NDT Terms and Their Abbreviations



