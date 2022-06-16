"None of this Is Going According to Plan" Says L.A. Comedy Writer Brandee Stilwell

Fans of Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and David Sedaris – Rejoice! None of this is Going According to Plan, by writer, comic book creator, and actor Brandee Stilwell, is an assortment of hilarious, true, short stories that have taken place over the course of her life.

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stilwell realized early on some of her most humiliating moments in her life were the ones that resonated yet haunted her for years to come.

They defined her. In None of this is Going According to Plan, Stilwell takes her readers on a mortifying and hysterical journey through her childhood in Kansas, her awkward goth teen years, to wearing her scoliosis back brace to parties at the Playboy Mansion, having diarrhea at the Emmy Awards while on a date with a writer from The Simpsons, to offering to dig up her boyfriend's grandmother's grave to get her dentures back into her casket, and sadly, many, many, many more stories along these lines.

Stilwell's resume includes stints at Mad TV, Family Guy, American Dad, and DC Comics. She has worked on various other shows for the CW, Fox, and Nickelodeon, and she is the creator/writer of Sasquatch Detective published by DC Comics.

She's also the writer of audio dialogue for Amazon Echo's partnership with The Walt Disney Company for Disney Dailies including Zootopia and The Incredibles as well as My Disney Story featuring The Little Mermaid, Cars, The Princess and the Frog and Mickey & Friends. She was the audio editor/ rewriter for the Star Wars: Choose Your Own Adventure series (Obi-Wan & Anakin, Han & Chewie, Luke & Leia, and Finn & Poe).

This book of true, sometimes tragic but always funny short stories was published by Sideshow Media Group. Visit Brandee Stilwell's imdb page to see more of her work.

