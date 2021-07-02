Nonprofit Covid Clinic Continues to Open Testing Locations Amid Delta Variant Spread

"Testing is still the best way to help slow the spread of the virus," says COVID Clinic founder Dr. Matthew Abinante. "Even if you've been vaccinated, you can still contract and spread COVID-19 and it's variants to others."

Covid Clinic has administered over 1.5 million tests to date and has gained prominence with their one-hour rapid antigen testing and quick one-day turnaround PCR tests. COVID Clinic and its partnered labs are all CLIA (Clinic Laboratory Improvements Amendments) certified and use only EUA tests under FDA guidance.

No-cost testing is available for the insured and uninsured, provided they meet certain qualifications. People who want to get tested, simply make an appointment at (https://covidclinic.org/) to schedule a test. Same day appointments may be available.

COVID Clinic also specializes in testing for travel. They have convenient locations strategically placed near dozens of international airports, including San Francisco, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago Midway, Tampa, Newark, Atlanta, and Miami (opening July 9).

Group testing is also available for events, employers and organizations at each location nationwide. Inquiries may be made by emailing [email protected].

COVID Clinic is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public benefit organization and operates under all applicable state laws.

