Nonprofit, Educational Organizations: Don't Miss This Chance to Apply for Environmental Grants

RICHMOND, Va., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy announced today its Environmental Education and Stewardship Grants program, which will provide up to $1.5 million for environmental grants through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. This competitive program is designed to support nonprofit organizations and schools working to improve the environment and provide educational experiences in communities served by Dominion Energy.

"We're grateful for the contributions these organizations and schools are making to advance environmental stewardship," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "Their efforts align with our commitments to protect natural resources and lift up the communities we serve."

One such organization is the James River Outdoor Coalition (JROC) in Richmond, Va., which was recognized with a grant in 2019 to support the construction of a universal access ramp to enable paddlers and water enthusiasts of all abilities to access to James River. Watch this video to learn about JROC's efforts.

"This grant is a key component to providing a new universally designed boat launch in the James River Park System," said Sally Wetzler, a James River Outdoor Coalition board member. "JROC is using the funding to ensure that there is access to the James River for anyone who wants to canoe or kayak, go fishing with family or just enjoy being at the river."

Other past grant recipients include the Avian Conservation Center in Awendaw, S.C., which used the money to study and preserve local birds of prey, and the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach, which works to rescue and care for sea turtles mistakenly hooked by fishermen.

Nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for grants up to $25,000 each to support specific, short-term projects that promise measurable results to improve the environment. Also, public and private K-12 schools in eligible regions can apply for classroom grants up to $5,000 each for environmental education programs.

Eligible organizations in Connecticut, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and other areas in Dominion Energy's footprint can submit applications through March 23, 2020.

Dominion Energy will consider grant requests that focus on one or more of the following priorities:

Educating K-12 students and the public about environmental stewardship

Protecting and preserving natural habitats

Improving open spaces and making nature accessible

