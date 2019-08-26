Nonprofit Giving Away 500 Backpacks And 500 Boxes Of Groceries Labor Day Weekend

In Chicago, one in three children lives in poverty. Heading back to school can be frightening for these kids as they face peer pressure, homework, and tests. But they face far more basic fears — not having the supplies to learn or not knowing where they'll get their next meal, especially on weekends.

This FREE Chicago Block Party promotes friendships in our community, reinforces social good, and showcases solutions to some of our city's most troubling issues.

The party kicks off Saturday with FREE grilled hot dogs, chips, and drinks from 11 am – 1 pm and live music, fire truck demo, 3v3 games, and tons of activities for kids; Also, on Saturday, adults will have the opportunity to participate in job interview training sessions, apply for jobs at the onsite job fair, community blood drive, FREE clothing boutique, FREE groceries for 500 families.

Sunday activities will begin at 11 am with FREE donuts and coffee, followed by a community-wide gathering, for people of all ages, featuring vibrant worship music and a message of hope for our city from Pastor Gregory Dickow. Afterward, everyone that attends the community-wide gathering as a visitor will eat lunch from any of the onsite food trucks for FREE, play 3v3, listen to the DJ, and tons of activities for kids; 500 Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway. People of all ages are welcome.

Local businesses supporting the Chicago Block Party include; Urban Prairie Waldorf School, the Y, Chicago Helicopter Experience, YearUp, Chicago fat Doctor, One Off Hospitality, Blue Plate Catering, Chicago Messenger Service, and more.

About Life Changers

Founded and led by Pastor Gregory Dickow, the multi-site Life Changers International Church is both local and global through online streaming and international television. An author and popular speaker, he also created Chicago's top-ranked Christian talk show, "Ask the Pastor" and hosts the popular television program, Power to Change Today. To learn more visit chicagoblockparty.com or call us at (847) 645-9100.

