Nonprofit Hub, Do More Good and Firespring Team Up to Launch National #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative to Help Nonprofits on #GivingTuesdayNow

LINCOLN, Neb., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofits across America are struggling. The financial crisis caused by COVID-19 has put the organizations that benefit and serve our communities at risk. In an effort to provide immediate aid, GivingTuesday announced #GivingTuesdayNow, a day of unity and giving taking place on May 5, 2020.

The global day of action will tap into the power of human connection and strengthen communities at the grassroots level. Communities are encouraged to mobilize on behalf of first responders as well as the other, often forgotten, frontline workers: the nonprofits that feed, house, educate and nurture neighbors impacted by the global pandemic.

"We each have the power to make an impact and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities," said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday.

Nonprofit Hub, Do More Good and Firespring launched the #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative to unite and heal communities in tandem with #GivingTuesdayNow. Through May 1, 501(c)(3) nonprofits can register to participate at no cost to their organization. The initiative is hosted on the open source Givesource platform that serves as the backbone for online giving days. Firespring is providing the volunteer labor and is donating 100% of the platform fees to the match fund.

"We've learned that donors are 84% more likely to donate when there is a match fund involved," said Jay Wilkinson, CEO of Firespring, a Nebraska-based Certified B Corporation®. "Armed with this information, we established this initiative to help nonprofits fully leverage the #GivingTuesdayNow movement to make an even greater impact."

The newly-established #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative includes a national match fund pool and state-level pools for all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

"Participating nonprofits will receive matching funds from both the national and their state-specific pools, while an engaged network of partners and match fund sponsors fuel awareness and momentum for the initiative," said Graham Pansing Brooks, co-founder of the Do More Good movement.

"The financial crisis brought about by COVID-19 has severely hampered fundraising efforts for many nonprofits," said Randy Hawthorne, executive director of Nonprofit Hub. "The #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative will potentially help thousands of America's nonprofits continue serving their communities with critical programs and services."

The #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative gives the ability for nonprofits to fundraise throughout the month of May, allowing them to engage supporters beyond the official day of giving on May 5.

There are numerous ways to get involved with the #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative:

Nonprofits can register their organization by visiting now.firespring.com/register.

Donors can contribute to the matching funds at now.firespring.com/matchfund.

Help spread the word by becoming a promotional partner at now.firespring.com/partners.

Nonprofits, businesses and individuals are urged to come together to drive a spike of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation and support for communities and nonprofits around the world. Be part of the solution: Show your support and join the movement to do more good.

About Nonprofit Hub

Nonprofit Hub is an online educational community dedicated to giving nonprofits everything they need to better their organizations and communities. Their annual Cause Camp event is one of the pre-eminent nonprofit conferences in the nation. Learn more at nonprofithub.org.

About Do More Good

Do More Good is leading a movement to educate, empower and amplify companies and business leaders doing more good. This year's ROI of Why conference will be held October 6–7. Learn more at domoregood.com.

About Firespring

Firespring provides marketing, printing, websites and strategic guidance to thousands of brands, businesses and nonprofits in all 50 states and on 6 continents. They are nationally recognized as a top workplace and a global leader in generating positive community impact. Learn more at firespring.com.

About #GivingTuesdayNow

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. GivingTuesday is a nonprofit organization dedicated to unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Learn more at now.givingtuesday.org.

