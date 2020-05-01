Nonprofit Hub extends nonprofits' registration deadline for its #GivingTuesdayNow fundraising initiative through May 3.

"We've learned that donors are 84% more likely to donate when a match fund is involved," said Jay Wilkinson, CEO of Firespring, a Certified B Corporation. "Armed with this information, we established this initiative to help nonprofits fully leverage the #GivingTuesdayNow movement for financial relief."

"The financial crisis has severely hampered fundraising efforts for many nonprofits," added Randy Hawthorne, co-founder of Nonprofit Hub. "The #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative will help nonprofits continue serving their communities with critical programs and services."

Nonprofits must register by midnight on May 3 at now.firespring.com/register.

About Nonprofit Hub

Nonprofit Hub is an online educational community dedicated to giving nonprofits everything they need to better their organizations and communities. Their annual Cause Camp event is the nation's pre-eminent nonprofit conference. Learn more at nonprofithub.org.

About Do More Good

Do More Good is leading a movement to educate, empower and amplify companies and business leaders doing more good. Its ROI of Why conference will be held October 6–7 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Learn more at domoregood.com.

About Firespring

Firespring provides marketing, printing, websites and strategic guidance to thousands of brands, businesses and nonprofits in all 50 states and on 6 continents. They are nationally recognized as a top workplace and a global leader in generating positive community impact. Learn more at firespring.com.

About #GivingTuesdayNow

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity taking place May 5 as an emergency response to the financial crisis caused by COVID-19. GivingTuesday is a nonprofit organization dedicated to unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Learn more at now.givingtuesday.org.

