Nonprofit Organizations Raise Record-Breaking Funds on OneCause Technology In the Third Quarter

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in mobile fundraising, continues its strong growth in 2018, helping nonprofits raise more than $65 million in the third quarter and more than doubling the funds raised on OneCause platforms during the same time period in 2017.

"We saw our clients getting more creative and finding new ways to engage with donors and raise additional funds in the third quarter which is typically a slower time for nonprofit fundraising," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "We're coming off a great quarter for our business and for our nonprofit clients as more organizations leverage OneCause technology to optimize their fundraising efforts."

OneCause saw the largest year-over-year percentage increases in proceeds generated from event ticket sales, fixed price items at events, and peer-to-peer social fundraising. Earlier this year, OneCause expanded on its event fundraising suite of solutions with the acquisition of peer-to-peer social fundraising platform Great Feats and the release of their new Online Giving Solution.

"This year we took our Black and White Ball to a new level with a record number of attendees and dollars raised for our annual event," said Katie Boon, director of Alamance Regional Charitable Foundation. "We've seen tremendous success moving to mobile bidding for our silent auction, and this year we added OneCause Peer-to-Peer Fundraising to enable our Belle ambassadors to raise funds and sell tickets leading up to the event. We walked into the event having already raised nearly $150,000 dollars and crowned the Belle of the Ball who raised the most money for our cause."

OneCause also launched new service and support resources in the third quarter to help nonprofit organizations leverage best practices and drive fundraising results. New resources include:

Community and Knowledge Base – Online portal for collaboration and training including client-led communities, searchable knowledge base, and resource hub.

Online portal for collaboration and training including client-led communities, searchable knowledge base, and resource hub. Collaborative Learning Sessions – Online learning sessions to help nonprofit staff and volunteers master fundraising and technology best practices.

Online learning sessions to help nonprofit staff and volunteers master fundraising and technology best practices. OneCause University –On-demand training courses designed to accelerate event fundraising success.

"We're excited to help our nonprofit clients enter the busy year-end fundraising season armed with the very best tools and support to help them bring in the donations needed to further their causes," added Johns.

About OneCause®

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 5,000 organizations, well over 15,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $1.5 billion. Located in the marketing technology hub of Indianapolis, OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, received a Techpoint MIRA award for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation, and was awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software category.

SOURCE OneCause

Related Links

https://www.onecause.com/

