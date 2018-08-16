Nonprofit Preservation And Archaeology Groups Join Forces To Help Veterans Readjust To Civilian Life

STILLWATER, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Battlefield Trust and American Veterans Archaeological Recovery (AVAR) today announced a partnership with Saratoga National Historical Park to bring veterans together and utilize their unique skillsets to reveal buried secrets of the American Revolution. They will jointly undertake an archaeological survey of the Barber Wheatfield, a historic site associated with the 1777 Battles of Saratoga, in Spring 2019.

The project, partially funded by a grant from the American Battlefield Trust, will document and research archaeological finds at Saratoga. Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam veterans will participate under guidance from National Park Service archaeologists and Advanced Metal Detecting for the Archaeologist (AMDA), ensuring use of modern preservation methods.

"Just as the American Revolution was central to our nation's founding, supporting our veterans is crucial to our future," said Trust president James Lighthizer. "Through this partnership, we have a unique opportunity to recognize today's veterans while discovering the lost secrets of those who fought and fell at Saratoga. We are proud of our role and thrilled to provide a bridge between the modern and historic military."

The survey will investigate artifact patterning from the Second Battle of Saratoga — a turning point in America's fight for independence — while building a community that helps veterans transition from military service to civilian life. This landmark work will give participants an important therapeutic outlet while helping historians better understand this decisive clash between American and British forces.

Earlier this year, the American Battlefield Trust was recognized for its commitment to American history when it was selected by the Department of the Interior as the national nonprofit partner of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. The Trust will work in tandem with the Commission to plan and coordinate the 250th anniversary of America's founding.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 50,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

