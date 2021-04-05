NonProfit Times Recognizes International Fellowship of Christians and Jews as one of 2021 Best Nonprofits to Work For

JERUSALEM, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) was recently selected as one of the 2021 Best Nonprofits To Work For by the NonProfit Times, the leading national business publication for nonprofit managers.

The publication partnered with Best Companies Group to identify nonprofit organizations that have excelled in creating quality workplaces. This survey and awards program is designed to identify and recognize the 50 best employers in the nonprofit industry.

"I'm grateful for this honor," said Fellowship President and CEO Yael Eckstein. "A leader is only as strong as the staff, just as the staff is only as strong as a leader. I attribute our strength to our amazing donors and supporters and to our dedicated staff who look at their work not just as a job, but a mission.

"Everyone at The Fellowship, at all levels of the organization, works hard every day both to fulfill our mission of helping Jews in need around the world and to make this a great place to work. I'm so proud to head an organization where people work together in a spirit of respect and cooperation and are nurtured professionally and valued personally."

Nonprofits from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Best Nonprofits To Work For. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated organization's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part consisted of a survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation.

While survey respondents described The Fellowship's benefits and pay as "exceptional" and "the best in the industry," the most common thread running through employee comments praised a healthy corporate culture that promotes teamwork and values each individual. "[The Fellowship] treats its employees with the same level of compassion and care that they do the people we are out in the world helping," wrote one staff member. Another noted, "This is a caring organization. They go the extra mile to ensure that working conditions are good and employee morale is high. They communicate well and we are a unified organization with a shared purpose."

"The staff members in all of our global offices, like our supporters, are mission-driven," said Robin Van Etten, The Fellowship's Global COO. "They're here to save the lives of Jewish people in need, to bring aid to those who are isolated, forgotten, and have no one else to turn to. And they're equally committed to being supportive and respectful of each other as they do this vitally important work. I'm so proud of what we've created at The Fellowship, and I'm so pleased that it is being publicly recognized."

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) was founded in 1983 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and build broad support for Israel. Today it is one of the leading forces helping Israel and Jews in need worldwide — and is the largest channel of Christian support for Israel. Founded by Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, The Fellowship now raises more than $120 million per year, mostly from Christians, to assist Israel and the Jewish people. Since its founding, The Fellowship has raised more than $1.8 billion for this work. The organization has offices in Jerusalem, Chicago, Toronto and Seoul. For more information, visit www.ifcj.org .

Yael Eckstein is the President and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. In this role, Eckstein oversees all ministry programs and serves as the organization's international spokesperson. She can be heard on The Fellowship's daily radio program airing on 1,500 stations worldwide. Before her present duties, Yael served as global executive vice president, senior vice president, and director of program development and ministry outreach. Based in Jerusalem, Yael is a published writer, leading international advocate for persecuted religious minorities, and a respected social services professional. As President and CEO of The Fellowship, she also holds the rare distinction of being a woman leading one of America's largest religious not-for-profit organizations.

