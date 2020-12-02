Nonprofits on Classy Raise $37.9 Million on Giving Tuesday, the Highest Amount Raised on a Single Day Ever on the Platform

Earlier this year, it was estimated that tens of thousands of nonprofits could close their doors permanently due to COVID-19 shutdowns, but Classy's Why America Gives 2020 report, which was released last month, predicted a brighter outlook on giving. The report found that the majority of Americans planned to give the same amount or more than they did in 2019, with one-third (33%) citing the greater societal needs this year as their motivation. This trend was clearly demonstrated by the significant increase in donations on the Classy platform yesterday.

In anticipation of a critical giving season and with this surge of donations in mind, Classy extended its donation offerings, allowing supporters to give through ACH, as well as with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Microsoft Pay. Nonprofits who were early adopters of this program are already seeing higher mobile conversion rates and larger recurring gift sizes, which were vital heading into Giving Tuesday and beyond.

"This year has been full of challenges, yet Americans' desire to help others has only grown. I am humbled to see the donations pour in for the thousands of nonprofit customers we support," said Scot Chisholm, Classy CEO and Co-Founder. "The social sector stepped up in a big way this year to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and donors showed up for these organizations this Giving Tuesday."

Key highlights from Giving Tuesday 2020 on Classy include:

291,991 donations were made on Classy on Giving Tuesday 2020 with an average gift size of $130 .

. There were 9,008 active campaigns on Classy this Giving Tuesday, compared with 6,462 in 2019.

Human Services, Health, and International Foreign Affairs ranked as the top three cause categories on the Classy platform.

19,832 recurring donations were processed on the platform, compared to 11,361 in 2019.

The most generous U.S. states and/or districts per capita were Washington D.C , Washington , and Massachusetts . This year, Oregon took the fourth spot, despite not breaking into the top 10 in 2019.

A recap of Classy's Giving Tuesday platform activity can be found at https://www.classy.org/giving-tuesday/results/ .

