Nonprofits on the Classy Platform Are On Track to Raise Over $900 Million in 2020, Amidst Pandemic

Nonprofits have worked tirelessly to pivot their strategies and rally their supporters to address the effects of the global pandemic, fight systemic racism, and advance their causes this year, and donors demonstrated their unwavering commitment to these missions. More than 9.2 million individual donations were made on the platform from over 4.3 million donors in 2020. The generosity of donors and the resilience of Classy's nonprofit community were also reflected in this year's record-breaking Giving Tuesday results, citing $37.9 million raised in donations, the highest amount processed on a single day on Classy's platform ever.

Earlier this year, it was estimated that one-third of nonprofits could be forced to close or merge due to the pandemic, but according to Classy's annual Why America Gives report, Americans were eager to rise to the challenge. A quarter of respondents in the nationwide survey (24%) indicated that they would give more than last year, which is clearly demonstrated by the significant uptick in donations overall in 2020.

"In the most challenging of times, Americans are answering the call to help each other and our society. We are humbled and inspired by the way our nonprofit community has exemplified this in 2020," said Scot Chisholm, Classy CEO and Co-Founder. "We've seen incredible resilience from our nonprofit customers who are finding new ways to fundraise in an online world to continue to serve their communities."

Key highlights from Classy's 2020 fundraising totals include:

Top Causes Driving Support : While many areas of society required immediate assistance this year, the top causes that inspired Americans to give back included Human Services, Health, Public and Societal Benefit, International and Foreign Affairs, and Education.

: While many areas of society required immediate assistance this year, the top causes that inspired Americans to give back included Human Services, Health, Public and Societal Benefit, International and Foreign Affairs, and Education. Rise in Recurring Giving: Classy saw over 265,000 new recurring donations activated this year, demonstrating donor investment and long-term commitment to addressing societal need.

Classy saw over 265,000 new recurring donations activated this year, demonstrating donor investment and long-term commitment to addressing societal need. Success in Peer-to-Peer Strategies : Classy also saw an uptick in donations generated from peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns in 2020 as organizations mobilized their supporters to drive greater impact. The top five peer-to-peer campaigns this year included:

: Classy also saw an uptick in donations generated from peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns in 2020 as organizations mobilized their supporters to drive greater impact. The top five peer-to-peer campaigns this year included: Camp Kesem's Kesem 2021 campaign



Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Fundraise for BCRF campaign



Bethany International's Fund A Student Missionary campaign



Second Harvest of Silicon Valley's 2020 Holiday campaign



World Central Kitchen's Fundraise for World Central Kitchen campaign

Rise in Virtual Events : The Why America Gives 2020 report found that a third of Americans (30%) have supported or participated in a virtual charity event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two virtual events even broke into the top five events that drew in the most fundraising dollars this year:

: The report found that a third of Americans (30%) have supported or participated in a virtual charity event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two virtual events even broke into the top five events that drew in the most fundraising dollars this year: Special Olympics New Jersey's 2020 Plunge at Seaside



Cleveland Clinic's VeloSano 7 virtual event



Navy SEAL Foundation's 2020 NYC Benefit Dinner



City of Hope's Miles for Hope 2020 virtual event



Special Olympics Maryland's 2020 Maryland Plunge

To read more about Classy's Year in Review, you can view the blog post here . Classy has also released a Virtual Event Tookit to help nonprofits jumpstart their 2021 fiscal years in a virtual environment, which provides best practices, creative ideas, and more.

*The data was pulled from the Classy platform on 12/21/20.

