Nonprofits Raise More than $720 Million with OneCause in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced nonprofits raised more than $720 million on its fundraising platform in 2019, a 64 percent increase over proceeds raised in 2018. This past year, OneCause reached a milestone of $2 billion proceeds raised on its platform since inception.

"We measure success by the fundraising impact of our nonprofit customers, and 2019 was a record year," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "We're inspired daily by the creativity of our growing nonprofit base who continue to find new ways to connect with today's donors and raise funds for their mission. OneCause is here to help them be more effective year-round fundraisers providing new insights into industry research, opportunities for collaboration at our annual Raise conference, and innovative technology."

Key milestones in 2019 include:

Total fundraisers powered by OneCause rose 48 percent to nearly 7,700 campaigns and events contributing to the $720 million raised by nonprofits.

Subscribers grew 36 percent in 2019 as more nonprofits continue to use OneCause award-winning software and customer service for year-round fundraising.

OneCause software was recognized as a Top 20 fundraising software product by Capterra and a "Leader" in Fundraising and Nonprofit Auction Software in the G2 Winter 2020 report. Both recognitions are based on a combination of user satisfaction reviews and market presence.

In its third year, the annual Raise Event Fundraising Conference brought nonprofit fundraising professionals and leading industry experts from across the country for two days of collaborative learning, networking, and inspiration. Conference attendance has grown 214 percent with an expanded agenda of 35 interactive learning sessions and industry-first Raise Awards ceremony.

The release of the Social Fundraiser Study, a first look into the motivations and challenges for peer-to-peer fundraising participants, providing new insights and strategies for nonprofits to improve participant retention and overall fundraising success.

Launch of Indy Tech Gives™, a six-week social fundraising challenge among Indianapolis technology companies. In its inaugural year raising more than $50,000 , inspiring two head shaving challenges, a 55-mile bike ride, and social fundraising competitions.

Here's how innovative nonprofits are leveraging OneCause fundraising software to empower their missions:

The Minneapolis Foundation Mobilizes Community to Support Victims of Christmas Fire

When the Minneapolis community experienced a Christmas morning fire with 200 people displaced, the Minneapolis Foundation quickly set up a Text2Give fundraiser that same day to help fund assistance. The viral fundraiser quickly spread with the Minnesota Vikings highlighting the Text2Give details on stadium screens to garner more support from their patrons. The organization was able to quickly raise more than $290,000 to support these displaced families.

JDRF Nebraska-Southwest Iowa Uses Mobile Fundraising Technology to Outwit Snowstorm

On the evening of the annual Promise Gala a snowstorm threatened to keep many guests from being able to join. The team was able to quickly set up a livestream of the program and custom Fund-A-Cure Scoreboard® to empower and thank guests who were donating from home on their smartphones. With their quick problem solving and ingenuity, the chapter surpassed its goal, raising more than $1.6 million.

The National Kids Cancer Ride Optimizes Fundraising Experience for Cross-Canada Cycle Challenge

In its eleventh year, the team at Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation wanted to provide a reenergized participant experience for its annual National Kids Cancer Ride, empowering riders with new social fundraising tools and opportunities to host their own secondary events and challenges. An engaged and motivated group of 15 national cyclists and virtual riders raised more than $370,000 for childhood cancer research programs and cycled more than 3,000 kilometers across Canada. Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation announced a unification with Childhood Cancer Canada right before the ride and will be launching their joint brand in spring 2020.

About OneCause®

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 5,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $2 billion. OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation and is a five-time Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

