Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Markets, 2024
The "Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Metal Building Systems
- Modular Building Systems
- Panelized Precast Concrete Systems
- Other Prefabricated Building Systems.
The report profiles 211 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp. (USA)
- Algeco Scotsman, Inc. (USA)
- ALHO Systembau GmbH (Germany)
- Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Brytex Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)
- Butler Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)
- CadoltoFertiggebude GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Consolis Service Co SA NV (Belgium)
- Flexator AB (Sweden)
- Inland Building Systems (USA)
- Lester Building Systems, LLC (USA)
- Madison Industries, Inc. (USA)
- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Normerica Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)
- Nucor Building Systems (USA)
- American Buildings Company, Inc. (USA)
- Oldcastle Infrastructure (USA)
- Rollalong Ltd. (UK)
- United Structures of America, Inc. (USA)
- Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc. (USA)
- Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)
- Yves Cougnaud S.A. (France)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Metal Building Systems
Modular Building Systems
Panelized Precast Concrete Systems
Others
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prefabricated Buildings: Providing More Controlled Conditions and Enabling Improved Quality, Flexibility, Practicality, and Cost
Prefabricated Buildings Market: Growth Drivers Ranked on a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Evolution of Prefabricated Buildings as the Revolutionary Change in the Global Construction Industry: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Strong Emergence of Prefab Buildings in the Non-Residential Sector
Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes of Prefabricated Construction over Traditional Construction Drive Widespread Adoption
Prefabrication Turns Budget Saver
Recyclability Factor Drive Uptake of Precast Concrete Structures
Modular Construction Offer Cost and Speed Efficiencies
Reduced Time of Construction
Fewer Hassles
Low Cost
Prefabricated Vis-a-vis Traditional Buildings
Quicker Completion of Project
Less Wastage
Cost Efficiency
Improved Safety
Better Quality
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Performance of the Global Construction Industry
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Benefit Prospects for Prefabricated Buildings
Introduction of Wide Range of Innovative Technologies Fuel Construction Industry Growth
Prefabricated and Modular Structures Witness Increasing Popularity
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects
Upward Movement in Construction Activity in the Asian Countries
Global Market Outlook
Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS
Schedule Challenges and Chronic Cost Overruns in Engineering and Construction Drive Strong Demand for Modular Building Systems
Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Catapults Modular Construction to Greater Heights
CLT: A Strong Contender for Concrete and Steel Building Systems
Relocatable Buildings (RBs): Transportable, Repurposed and Reused Attributes Drive Demand
Growing Interest in Permanent Modular Construction as a Sustainable Method of Construction Delivery
Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven Prefabrication
Need to Expedite Procurement and Build Process Spurs Demand for 3D Printing in Prefabrication and Modularization
Perennial Demand for Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings Make Metal Building Systems the Dominant Prefab Segment
Metal Roofing Systems Offer High Aesthetic, Acoustic, Environmental, Seismic and Thermal Performances
Cool' Breezes Sweep over Metal Roofing Markets
Steel Roofing Systems: The New Favorite
Prefabrication as a Greener and Resource Efficient Mode of Construction Immensely Benefits from the Green Construction' Trend
Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors: Ranked by Order of Importance
Prefabrication: A Faster Route towards Gaining Energy Efficiency Credits
Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space Needs
Investments on Prefabricated Buildings Remain High in the Educational Sector
Prefabricated Buildings Gain Visibility in Healthcare Environments
Industrial Establishments Aim to Leverage Prefabricated Approach for Quicker & Reliable Construction
Warehouse: A Noteworthy Application for Prefabricated Buildings in Industrial Facilities
Agricultural Sector Remains Key Revenue Contributor for Non-residential Prefabricated Building Systems
Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated Model
Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs
Prefabricated Structures Extend Convenience in Dining Hall Applications
Prefabricated Model for Dormitory Structure Requirements
Prefabricated Concept Makes Possible High-Quality Shower Structures
Greater Use of Off-site Construction Methods Bodes Well for Prefabrication Industry
Aging Urban Areas: A Potential Opportunity Generator
Job Site Conditions: An Important Variable Influencing Uptake of Prefabrication Elements
Factors Limiting the Adoption of Pre-assembly and Prefabrication
Educating Owners: Need of the Hour
Prefabrication Usage Patterns of Various Construction Professionals in North America - Ranking Based on Quantum of Usage
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Prefabricated Building Systems Defined
Evolution of Prefabrication: A Brief Historical Background
General Classification of Prefabricated Building Systems by Type
Major End-Use Sectors for Prefabricated Building Systems
Applications for Prefabrications and Pre-assembly
Metal Building Systems
Components - Wall Panels
Modular Building Systems
Panelized Precast Concrete Systems
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Factors Determining Success in the Non-Residential Prefabricated and Modular Construction Business
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Introductions/Launches
Wernick Launches New Swiftplan Modular System
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
GSX Partners with Triumph Modular for Student Housing
Fleetwood to Acquire Shawcorp Investments' Modular Building Systems
NCI Building Systems Enters into Merger with Ply Gem Parent
Urban Splash to Acquire SIG's Modular Factory
Algeco Group Acquires Touax Solutions Modulaires
Part Group Acquires Majority Stake in PCS Modulsystem
VESTA Modular Acquires Touax USA
Clark Pacific Opens Fabrication Facility in California
Bird Construction Acquires Majority Stake in Stack Modular Group
VESTA Modular Acquires MSpace Holdings
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Market by Type
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Steadily Increasing Demand for Non-Residential Prefabricated Buildings Drive Healthy Market Growth
Prefabricated Construction to Transform the US Construction Arena
Metal Building Systems Dominate Sales, while Modular Buildings Spearhead Market Growth
Sustained Growth Momentum in Non-Residential Construction Spending Drive Market Demand
Important Non-Residential Construction Trends Summarized
Institutions and Public Infrastructure Drive Non-Residential Construction in the Country
Growing Investments in Green Construction Benefit Market Expansion
Myriad Benefits Favor Offsite Building Construction for Hotels
Chinese Investment in US Commercial Real Estate Declines in 2017
Rising Demand for Precast Concrete Products
Competitive Landscape
Leading Steel Building/Metal Building Kit Companies (2018): Snapshot Profiles
Noteworthy Start-up Offsite/Prefab Construction Companies (2018): Investors, Estimated Funding, and Snapshot Profile
Nucor Dominates Engineered Building Systems Market
RHINO Steel Building Kit Eliminate Guesswork and Other Challenges Associated with Metal Buildings
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Non-Building Sector Drives Construction Growth in Canada, Augurs Well for Prefabricated Buildings
Oil and Gas Sector Fuels Demand for Modular Worksite Accommodation
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Evolution of Prefabricated Model in Japan over the Years
Olympics to Extend Opportunities for Prefabricated Structures
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand
Prefabricated Model Seeks to Expand its Share in the European Construction Sector
Western Europe: A Promising Market for Prefabricated Building Systems
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Evolution of Prefabricated Construction in Germany: An Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
UK Prefabricated Buildings Systems Sector Overview
Demand for Permanent Modular and Portable Buildings Surges
Panelized Modular Building Systems See High Growth
Major End-use Applications Drive Demand for Prefabricated Volumetric Buildings
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
China & India: Potential Laden Markets
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
China: The World's Largest Construction Market Represents a Major Market for Prefabricated Buildings
Technological Advancements Spearhead Market Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Select Regional Markets
India: Prefabricated and Modular Construction Set to Become Mainstream
Affinity for Modular Buildings on the Rise
Precast Concrete Buildings Gain Wider Adoption in the Country
Australia: Increasing Demand from Various Application Sectors
New Zealand: Focus on Sustainability Renews Interest in Prefabricated Buildings
New Zealand Prefabricated Construction Market: Key Challenges
Thailand: Modular Buildings Gain Prominence
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
- Total Companies Profiled: 211 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 228)
- The United States (101)
- Canada (16)
- Europe (92)
- France (7)
- Germany (13)
- The United Kingdom (50)
- Italy (7)
- Rest of Europe (15)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
- Middle East (4)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lvppcc/nonresidential?w=5
