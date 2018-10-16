Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Markets, 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Metal Building Systems

Modular Building Systems

Panelized Precast Concrete Systems

Other Prefabricated Building Systems.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Metal Building Systems

Modular Building Systems

Panelized Precast Concrete Systems

Others



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prefabricated Buildings: Providing More Controlled Conditions and Enabling Improved Quality, Flexibility, Practicality, and Cost

Prefabricated Buildings Market: Growth Drivers Ranked on a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Evolution of Prefabricated Buildings as the Revolutionary Change in the Global Construction Industry: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Strong Emergence of Prefab Buildings in the Non-Residential Sector

Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes of Prefabricated Construction over Traditional Construction Drive Widespread Adoption

Prefabrication Turns Budget Saver

Recyclability Factor Drive Uptake of Precast Concrete Structures

Modular Construction Offer Cost and Speed Efficiencies

Reduced Time of Construction

Fewer Hassles

Low Cost

Prefabricated Vis-a-vis Traditional Buildings

Quicker Completion of Project

Less Wastage

Cost Efficiency

Improved Safety

Better Quality

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Performance of the Global Construction Industry

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Benefit Prospects for Prefabricated Buildings

Introduction of Wide Range of Innovative Technologies Fuel Construction Industry Growth

Prefabricated and Modular Structures Witness Increasing Popularity

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects

Upward Movement in Construction Activity in the Asian Countries

Global Market Outlook

Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS

Schedule Challenges and Chronic Cost Overruns in Engineering and Construction Drive Strong Demand for Modular Building Systems

Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Catapults Modular Construction to Greater Heights

CLT: A Strong Contender for Concrete and Steel Building Systems

Relocatable Buildings (RBs): Transportable, Repurposed and Reused Attributes Drive Demand

Growing Interest in Permanent Modular Construction as a Sustainable Method of Construction Delivery

Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven Prefabrication

Need to Expedite Procurement and Build Process Spurs Demand for 3D Printing in Prefabrication and Modularization

Perennial Demand for Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings Make Metal Building Systems the Dominant Prefab Segment

Metal Roofing Systems Offer High Aesthetic, Acoustic, Environmental, Seismic and Thermal Performances

Cool' Breezes Sweep over Metal Roofing Markets

Steel Roofing Systems: The New Favorite

Prefabrication as a Greener and Resource Efficient Mode of Construction Immensely Benefits from the Green Construction' Trend

Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors: Ranked by Order of Importance

Prefabrication: A Faster Route towards Gaining Energy Efficiency Credits

Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space Needs

Investments on Prefabricated Buildings Remain High in the Educational Sector

Prefabricated Buildings Gain Visibility in Healthcare Environments

Industrial Establishments Aim to Leverage Prefabricated Approach for Quicker & Reliable Construction

Warehouse: A Noteworthy Application for Prefabricated Buildings in Industrial Facilities

Agricultural Sector Remains Key Revenue Contributor for Non-residential Prefabricated Building Systems

Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated Model

Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs

Prefabricated Structures Extend Convenience in Dining Hall Applications

Prefabricated Model for Dormitory Structure Requirements

Prefabricated Concept Makes Possible High-Quality Shower Structures

Greater Use of Off-site Construction Methods Bodes Well for Prefabrication Industry

Aging Urban Areas: A Potential Opportunity Generator

Job Site Conditions: An Important Variable Influencing Uptake of Prefabrication Elements

Factors Limiting the Adoption of Pre-assembly and Prefabrication

Educating Owners: Need of the Hour

Prefabrication Usage Patterns of Various Construction Professionals in North America - Ranking Based on Quantum of Usage



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Prefabricated Building Systems Defined

Evolution of Prefabrication: A Brief Historical Background

General Classification of Prefabricated Building Systems by Type

Major End-Use Sectors for Prefabricated Building Systems

Applications for Prefabrications and Pre-assembly

Metal Building Systems

Components - Wall Panels

Modular Building Systems

Panelized Precast Concrete Systems



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Factors Determining Success in the Non-Residential Prefabricated and Modular Construction Business



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Introductions/Launches

Wernick Launches New Swiftplan Modular System



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

GSX Partners with Triumph Modular for Student Housing

Fleetwood to Acquire Shawcorp Investments' Modular Building Systems

NCI Building Systems Enters into Merger with Ply Gem Parent

Urban Splash to Acquire SIG's Modular Factory

Algeco Group Acquires Touax Solutions Modulaires

Part Group Acquires Majority Stake in PCS Modulsystem

VESTA Modular Acquires Touax USA

Clark Pacific Opens Fabrication Facility in California

Bird Construction Acquires Majority Stake in Stack Modular Group

VESTA Modular Acquires MSpace Holdings



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Market by Type



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Steadily Increasing Demand for Non-Residential Prefabricated Buildings Drive Healthy Market Growth

Prefabricated Construction to Transform the US Construction Arena

Metal Building Systems Dominate Sales, while Modular Buildings Spearhead Market Growth

Sustained Growth Momentum in Non-Residential Construction Spending Drive Market Demand

Important Non-Residential Construction Trends Summarized

Institutions and Public Infrastructure Drive Non-Residential Construction in the Country

Growing Investments in Green Construction Benefit Market Expansion

Myriad Benefits Favor Offsite Building Construction for Hotels

Chinese Investment in US Commercial Real Estate Declines in 2017

Rising Demand for Precast Concrete Products

Competitive Landscape

Leading Steel Building/Metal Building Kit Companies (2018): Snapshot Profiles

Noteworthy Start-up Offsite/Prefab Construction Companies (2018): Investors, Estimated Funding, and Snapshot Profile

Nucor Dominates Engineered Building Systems Market

RHINO Steel Building Kit Eliminate Guesswork and Other Challenges Associated with Metal Buildings

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Non-Building Sector Drives Construction Growth in Canada, Augurs Well for Prefabricated Buildings

Oil and Gas Sector Fuels Demand for Modular Worksite Accommodation

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Evolution of Prefabricated Model in Japan over the Years

Olympics to Extend Opportunities for Prefabricated Structures

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand

Prefabricated Model Seeks to Expand its Share in the European Construction Sector

Western Europe: A Promising Market for Prefabricated Building Systems

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Evolution of Prefabricated Construction in Germany: An Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

UK Prefabricated Buildings Systems Sector Overview

Demand for Permanent Modular and Portable Buildings Surges

Panelized Modular Building Systems See High Growth

Major End-use Applications Drive Demand for Prefabricated Volumetric Buildings

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

China & India: Potential Laden Markets

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

China: The World's Largest Construction Market Represents a Major Market for Prefabricated Buildings

Technological Advancements Spearhead Market Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

India: Prefabricated and Modular Construction Set to Become Mainstream

Affinity for Modular Buildings on the Rise

Precast Concrete Buildings Gain Wider Adoption in the Country

Australia: Increasing Demand from Various Application Sectors

New Zealand: Focus on Sustainability Renews Interest in Prefabricated Buildings

New Zealand Prefabricated Construction Market: Key Challenges

Thailand: Modular Buildings Gain Prominence

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES

